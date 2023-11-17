‘Transgender’ Pop Star Urges Fans to Have Gay Sex at All-Ages Shows

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Kim Petras, the “transgender” pop star from Germany, said that he wants his homosexual fans to have sex during performances of his current concert tour as a way to groom children since minors as young as eight are allowed to attend the concerts.

Petras — who is a man but “identifies” as a woman — recently showed his true colors when he acknowledged that lewd and pornographic acts are taking place in full view during his concert and that he thinks it is supposed to be this way, according to a recent conversation that was published in Interview magazine.

“There’s definitely gay sex happening, which is lit. In the crowd, and that’s the goal,” Petras said.

It was reported by Breitbart News that children as young as eight are allowed to attend Petras’ tour, which will make its way through the United Kingdom, other European countries and the United States.

The website that was selling the tickets also said that children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

As expected, a person who encourages homosexuals to engage in their deviant sexual behavior was also inspired by Hell and pagan mythologies when he was looking for ideas for his tour.

“And if you look at the show, it’s kind of inspired by Dante’s Inferno and the different levels of Hell. I come out in an iron maiden. Everything’s very symbolic for my life and you really have to overanalyze it to get it all. And my obsession with Greek mythology and German fairytales and all of that stuff, all of my passions are very deeply in there,” he said.

In addition to his recent comments, after several U.S. states and European countries restricted hormone “therapies” for children, Petras defended the mutilation of minors by saying that lawmakers shouldn’t ban the procedures, many of which are irreversible and come with considerable harmful side effects.