Quantcast
Friday, November 17, 2023

‘Transgender’ Pop Star Urges Fans to Have Gay Sex at All-Ages Shows

'There’s definitely gay sex happening, which is lit. In the crowd, and that’s the goal...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Drag Queen Story Hour
Drag Queen Story Hour / IMAGE: Drag Story Hour NYC via YouTube

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USAKim Petras, the “transgender” pop star from Germany, said that he wants his homosexual fans to have sex during performances of his current concert tour as a way to groom children since minors as young as eight are allowed to attend the concerts.

Petras — who is a man but “identifies” as a woman — recently showed his true colors when he acknowledged that lewd and pornographic acts are taking place in full view during his concert and that he thinks it is supposed to be this way, according to a recent conversation that was published in Interview magazine.

“There’s definitely gay sex happening, which is lit. In the crowd, and that’s the goal,” Petras said.

It was reported by Breitbart News that children as young as eight are allowed to attend Petras’ tour, which will make its way through the United Kingdom, other European countries and the United States.

The website that was selling the tickets also said that children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

As expected, a person who encourages homosexuals to engage in their deviant sexual behavior was also inspired by Hell and pagan mythologies when he was looking for ideas for his tour.

“And if you look at the show, it’s kind of inspired by Dante’s Inferno and the different levels of Hell. I come out in an iron maiden. Everything’s very symbolic for my life and you really have to overanalyze it to get it all. And my obsession with Greek mythology and German fairytales and all of that stuff, all of my passions are very deeply in there,” he said.

In addition to his recent comments, after several U.S. states and European countries restricted hormone “therapies” for children, Petras defended the mutilation of minors by saying that lawmakers shouldn’t ban the procedures, many of which are irreversible and come with considerable harmful side effects.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
N.Y. Judge Lifts Engoron’s Gag Order, Questions Authority to Limit Speech in Trump Civil Trial
Next article
No Charges for Biden in Classified Docs Case Much Worse than Trump’s

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com