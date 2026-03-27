Friday, March 27, 2026

Ukraine, Biden Officials Reportedly Conspired to Steal Foreign Aid

'Millions of US taxpayer dollars to fund an infrastructure project for Ukraine would be used as a cover to send approximately 90% of funds allocated to the DNC...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Biden and Zelenskyy
President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office of the White House. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Some Ukrainian officials may have worked with U.S. officials to redirect hundreds of millions in taxpayer-funded aid to then-President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign, according to an alleged declassified report, according to an alleged declassified report.

The purported 2022 plan, reported Wednesday by Just the News, consisted of potentially using U.S. aid earmarked for a clean energy project to help Biden and the Democratic National Committee retain power in 2024.

The initial funds had been approved by the U.S. Agency for International Development, the controversial federal agency now shut down by the Trump administration.

Worse still, the allegedly fraudulent discussions were reportedly intercepted by U.S. intelligence and were not believed to be part of a Russian disinformation campaign. The Biden administration, however, did not investigate the matter.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has ordered current investigators within what is left at USAID to probe whether the apparent plot was carried out and whether criminal referrals should be made to the FBI, Just the News reported.

A declassified intelligence report included what the outlet described as a “summary of raw intercepts” from U.S. spy agencies.

It reportedly reads, “The Ukrainian Government and unspecified U.S. Government personnel, through USAID in Kyiv, reportedly developed a plan that would provide hundreds of millions of US taxpayer dollars to fund an infrastructure project for Ukraine that would be used as a cover to send approximately 90% of funds allocated to the DNC to fund Joe Biden’s reelection campaign.”

The report added that Ukrainian officials were “confident” the project would be funded but later deemed unnecessary, potentially opening the door to reroute the funds “for a different purpose.”

Ukrainian officials also reportedly mentioned two U.S. subcontractors as potential recipients of the money, though their names remain classified in the underlying intelligence.

Headline USA could not independently verify the contents of the declassified report. However, public corruption has long plagued the upper ranks of the Ukrainian government, including figures tied to embattled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

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