Quantcast
Wednesday, June 12, 2024

Tractor Supply Accused of Going Woke to Celebrate ‘Pride’ Month

'Our mission [is] to educate and promote acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community and allies by creating a diverse, inclusive, and supportive environment that aligns with Company values...'

Posted by Molly Bruns
Tractor Supply Company
A Tractor Supply Company employee poses with the store display of a giant rainbow cock. / PHOTO: @tractorsupply via Instagram

(Molly BrunsHeadline USA) Outdoor retail outlet Tractor Supply allegedly went woke this “Pride” month, providing their employees with documents encouraging child sex changes, linking to the Trevor Project and forcing trainings focused on LGBT issues.

The company promoted a training campaign called “You Belong Out Here LGBTQ+,” according to investigative journalist Robby Starbuck, who posted several bombshell pieces of evidence via X that appeared to show internal documents and photographs.

“Our mission [is] to educate and promote acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community and allies by creating a diverse, inclusive, and supportive environment that aligns with Company values where all Team Members, vendors, and customers can feel safe as their whole selves,” said the memo describing the “You Belong Out Here” campaign.

The document explained that Tractor Supply planned to implement an outreach program for employees, customers and local communities.

It also provided links to the Human Rights Campaign, Parents of Friends of Lesbians and Gays, the Trevor Project, a gay rights health program and the National Center for Transgender Equality.

The Trevor Project, an outreach program intended to support LGBT youth, has been an occasional source of controversy amid accusations that it supports grooming and encourages sexual impropriety on chats between teenagers that may or may not be monitored by the organization’s staff. It also has hinted that it supports underage prostitution as a means of income for homeless LGBT teenagers.

Backlash has previously ensnared organizations such as Major League Baseball, which was accused of redirecting teens to a sexually explicit chatroom via a supposed “crisis line”

Tractor Supply also reportedly created a diversity calendar so employees could join in celebrations of the woke religion’s most sacred days.

The company, moreover, has a history of donating to LGBT charities, including the Oasis Center, a local health center that has a campaign to “create community for LGBTQ+ youth in Tennessee,” called “Just Us.”

“We also provide individual and group therapeutic support, helping youth talk about gender identity, sexual orientation, and anything else they’re going through,” the website said. The group is specifically geared towards middle and high school aged children.

Internal televisions in the Tractor Supply break rooms showed the pride flag as well.

Employees reported that office employees removed the image from the slideshow.

Walmart also advertised their internal pride campaign, called “Pride Always.”

Despite seeing the massive public backlash against Target last year, Walmart insisted on keeping the merchandise.

“I think we have merchandise that we sell all year that supports different groups. I’d say in this particular case, we haven’t changed anything in our assortment,” the company’s Chief Merchandising Officer Latriece Watkins said.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Southern Baptists Narrowly Reject Formal Ban on Churches w/ Any Women Pastors

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com