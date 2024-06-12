Tractor Supply Accused of Going Woke to Celebrate ‘Pride’ Month

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) Outdoor retail outlet Tractor Supply allegedly went woke this “Pride” month, providing their employees with documents encouraging child sex changes, linking to the Trevor Project and forcing trainings focused on LGBT issues.

Here’s a resource guide that’s been provided to some @TractorSupply employees. This document promotes organizations that support child sex changes as resources. This includes a link to the Trevor Project who lets adults chat with kids in secret about sexual topics. These chats… pic.twitter.com/TSAbRws3p0 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 10, 2024

The company promoted a training campaign called “You Belong Out Here LGBTQ+,” according to investigative journalist Robby Starbuck, who posted several bombshell pieces of evidence via X that appeared to show internal documents and photographs.

“Our mission [is] to educate and promote acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community and allies by creating a diverse, inclusive, and supportive environment that aligns with Company values where all Team Members, vendors, and customers can feel safe as their whole selves,” said the memo describing the “You Belong Out Here” campaign.

The document explained that Tractor Supply planned to implement an outreach program for employees, customers and local communities.

It also provided links to the Human Rights Campaign, Parents of Friends of Lesbians and Gays, the Trevor Project, a gay rights health program and the National Center for Transgender Equality.

The Trevor Project, an outreach program intended to support LGBT youth, has been an occasional source of controversy amid accusations that it supports grooming and encourages sexual impropriety on chats between teenagers that may or may not be monitored by the organization’s staff. It also has hinted that it supports underage prostitution as a means of income for homeless LGBT teenagers.

Backlash has previously ensnared organizations such as Major League Baseball, which was accused of redirecting teens to a sexually explicit chatroom via a supposed “crisis line”

Tractor Supply also reportedly created a diversity calendar so employees could join in celebrations of the woke religion’s most sacred days.

The company, moreover, has a history of donating to LGBT charities, including the Oasis Center, a local health center that has a campaign to “create community for LGBTQ+ youth in Tennessee,” called “Just Us.”

“We also provide individual and group therapeutic support, helping youth talk about gender identity, sexual orientation, and anything else they’re going through,” the website said. The group is specifically geared towards middle and high school aged children.

Wow. @TractorSupply’s 990 forms say they donated $10,000 twice over 2 years to an organization called Oasis Center. Oasis Center offers talks affirming gender confusion and they help kids who think they’re trans to meet other ‘trans kids’. They also teach kids to be activists. pic.twitter.com/I2ZmczyR0H — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 10, 2024

Internal televisions in the Tractor Supply break rooms showed the pride flag as well.

I’m told by a source that this image has been removed off of Team Member TV in Tractor Supply break rooms following the backlash from my report on @TractorSupply going woke. Good start but not enough. More evidence of Tractor Supply going woke coming later today! pic.twitter.com/TZ5ZZFgsiF — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 10, 2024

Employees reported that office employees removed the image from the slideshow.

Walmart also advertised their internal pride campaign, called “Pride Always.”

Despite seeing the massive public backlash against Target last year, Walmart insisted on keeping the merchandise.

“I think we have merchandise that we sell all year that supports different groups. I’d say in this particular case, we haven’t changed anything in our assortment,” the company’s Chief Merchandising Officer Latriece Watkins said.