Top NC Democrat Indicted on Child Sex Charges 

Cecil Brockman, a former member of the North Carolina House of Representatives, was indicted by a grand jury in Guilford County on two counts of statutory rape of a child under the age of 15 and two counts of indecent liberties with a child. 

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A former North Carolina lawmaker was indicted Monday on child sex abuse charges, according to court records reviewed by Headline USA. 

Cecil Brockman, a former member of the North Carolina House of Representatives, was indicted by a grand jury in Guilford County on two counts of statutory rape of a child under the age of 15 and two counts of indecent liberties with a child. 

The charges stem from a months-long investigation into Brockman’s alleged relationship with the minor, with whom he lived and allegedly maintained a long relationship. 

Prosecutors with the Guilford County District Attorney’s Office alleged the child told them the two met through an online dating app. 

The child’s gender is unknown. 

Brockman, who resigned from the legislature on Oct. 31, 2025, served six terms and was the first openly bisexual member of the North Carolina legislature.

The case began when Brockman called 911 in Davidson County, North Carolina, trying to locate the child, whom he said he was tracking through the Life360 app while arranging an Uber for them. 

Fox8 reported that the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office found the call odd and referred the matter to the High Point Police Department, which has jurisdiction over certain areas of Guilford County.

Upon investigation, police officers arrested Brockman in October 2025 on suspicion of statutory rape, leading to the grand jury indictment that was unsealed this week. 

Court records show Brockman previously secured a $250,000 bond following his initial arrest.  

Reports suggest Brockman remains in jail following the grand jury indictment and the passage of Iryna’s Law, legislation enacted after the brutal killing of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska. 

