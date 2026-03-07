Illegal Alien Invited to State of the Union Tied to Sex Assault Police Reports

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A Democrat lawmaker appeared to revel in defiance by inviting an illegal alien to the State of the Union address. But the moment of defiance recently unraveled when it emerged that the guest had been mentioned in police reports involving sexual assault and juveniles.

The illegal alien, Marcelo Gomes da Silva, 20, became a media sensation in 2025 after ICE detained him while agents were actually attempting to locate his father, who allegedly had a history of reckless driving. Silva was later released on bond by a federal judge.

Silva scored a spot at President Donald Trump’s highly coveted 2025 State of the Union as a guest of Rep. Seth Moulton, who featured Silva in several of his social media videos mocking Trump’s speech.

BREAKING – It’s been revealed the illegal immigrant Democrat Seth Moulton brought to President Trump’s SOTU speech and then hid in his office, Marcelo Gomes da Silva, is in two police reports involving sexual assault and minors. pic.twitter.com/OD6KnBeS8e — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) March 5, 2026

Despite Moulton bragging about Silva, a new report from the Boston Herald noted that the illegal alien was named as a person of interest in two police reports dated June and September 2021 in Milford, Massachusetts.

Milford Deputy Chief John Sanchioni told the Boston Herald that he could not release the documents because the June 2021 report “involves a sexual assault and juveniles,” while the other “involves juveniles.”

It remains unclear what the documents actually say or whether they implicate Silva in any wrongdoing. At the time, he would have been 14 or 15.

Headline USA reached out to the Milford Police Department on Thursday evening for comment to clarify Silva’s potential role in the police reports. A front desk officer referred this outlet to spokesperson Jason Covino, who did not respond to our phone call as he was out of the office.

Silva has long been celebrated as a symbol of defiance against the Trump administration, earning praise from both media and politicians.

In addition to attending the State of the Union, the Boston Globe named him one of the “Bostonians of the Year,” alongside first responders. He was invited by Massachusetts Democrat Gov. Maura Healey and was also greeted by Sen. Ed Markey at the 2025 address.

After Marcelo Gomes da Silva was arrested by ICE on his way to volleyball practice in Milford, he made a promise to the men he shared a cell with: He’d be a voice for immigrants unfairly detained. He's one of @BostonGlobeMag's Bostonians of the Year. https://t.co/gWCdvv3nBj pic.twitter.com/xRfBAXNNIe — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) December 11, 2025

In response to Silva attending Trump’s address, DHS fired off a warning on X: “Gomes DaSilva is an illegal alien who has no right to be in our nation. We are committed to enforcing the law and fighting for the arrest, detention, and removal of aliens like him.”

Moulton shot back, hailing the illegal alien as “a great American” and “a patriot” in an interview with the far-left outlet MSNOW.

“He wanted to come here and confront not just Donald Trump at the State of the Union, but his MAGA Republican enablers, who are my colleagues here in the House of Representatives, and he did that,” Moulton claimed.