Shocking Audit Shows Over 600 Truck Drivers Did Not Speak English 

The WHP found that 676 out of 16,676 commercial vehicle inspections resulted in violations because drivers failed interviews due to a lack of English proficiency.

A self-driving tractor trailer maneuvers around a test track in Pittsburgh, Thursday, March 14, 2024. The truck is owned by Pittsburgh-based Aurora Innovation Inc. Late this year, Aurora plans to start hauling freight on Interstate 45 between the Dallas and Houston areas with 20 driverless trucks. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A bombshell report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol found more than 600 violations involving commercial drivers who failed English proficiency interviews during inspections.

The findings come from a state audit launched after several high-profile crashes involving drivers who barely spoke English. 

In fact, the issue ranked as the eighth most common violation in the state, according to the report issued in February 2026. 

Other common violations included operating a commercial vehicle without proof of periodic inspection (1,932), tires leaking air or with less than 50% of maximum inflation (1,284), brakes out of adjustment (1,117) and others. 

The figures come amid several high-profile cases involving foreign nationals accused of causing major crashes across the country. 

In February, Indian national Singh Sukhdeep allegedly ran a red light in Hendricks County, Indiana, striking a Chevrolet pickup truck driven by 64-year-old Terry Schultz. 

Also in February, Kyrgyz national Bekzhan Beishekeev was arrested after he allegedly killed four people while swerving into oncoming traffic in Pennsylvania. 

In Florida, Indian national Harjinder Singh reportedly killed three people after attempting to make an illegal U-turn. 

All three suspects reportedly held driver’s licenses issued by several Democratic-governed states. 

