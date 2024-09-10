Quantcast
Monday, September 9, 2024

Top Dems Say Election Integrity Act Is Extremist

'The partisan and extreme continuing resolution put forth by House Republicans is unserious and unacceptable...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Chuck Schumer
Chuck Schumer / IMAGE: @AnthonyCabassa_ via Twitter

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said that opposing election integrity is “extremism” by opposing the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act and Republicans’ efforts to attach it to a spending bill.

A poll from McLaughlin and Associates stated that the SAVE Act would require American citizens to show proof of citizenship when registering to vote, adding that 86% of voters agree with the proposal.

In an email distributed to Senate colleagues, Schumer wrote, “Democrats support a [Continuing Resolution] CR to keep the government open.”

“As I have said before, the only way to get things done is in a bipartisan way. Despite Republicans’ bluster, that is how we’ve handled every funding bill in the past, and this time should be no exception. We will not let poison pills or Republican extremism put funding for critical programs at risk,” he wrote.

Jeffries also pushed the same rhetoric, opposing fair elections in this country.

“The partisan and extreme continuing resolution put forth by House Republicans is unserious and unacceptable. In order to avert a GOP-driven government shutdown that will hurt everyday Americans, Congress must pass a short-term continuing resolution that will permit us to complete the appropriations process during this calendar year and is free of partisan policy changes inspired by Trump’s Project 2025,” he said.

Jeffries also said that the SAVE Act “is designed to jam people up and prevent Americans from voting.”

The Post Millennial reported that on Sept. 6, 2024, the Republican House revealed its plan to attach the SAVE Act to the spending package.

“Today, House Republicans are taking a critically important step to keep the federal government funded and to secure our federal election process,” House Speaker Mike Johnson said at the time.

The news source reported that the bill attaches the SAVE Act to the spending package and would fund the government until March 2025.

