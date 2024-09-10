Quantcast
Monday, September 9, 2024

Kamala Blames Trump for Her Admin’s Afghanistan Withdrawal

'This is crazy...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Kamala Harris and Tim Walz
Kamala Harris and Tim Walz / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign tried to shamelessly blame the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan that was orchestrated by the Biden-Harris administration on Donald Trump.

Breitbart reported that the withdrawal happened seven months after Trump left office.

“Trump left the Biden-Harris Administration with zero plans for an orderly withdrawal — only a dangerous, costly mess,” the Harris-Walz campaign said in its Aug. 6, 2024, statement.

Neither the Biden-Harris administration nor anyone else responsible for the shameful 2021 withdrawal was held anyone accountable. Biden and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin went as far as saying that they have no regrets about Afghanistan.

On the other hand, Trump, who wasn’t even responsible for the withdrawal that resulted in 13 American soldiers dying in Afghanistan, recently participated in a ceremony to honor the fallen soldiers, as well as those who were wounded.

As expected, the Harris-Walz campaign said that Trump was trying to politicize the tragedy. The family members of the fallen heroes quickly responded to the gaslighting by saying that Trump was invited to be there and that they permitted him to film the event.

The Harris-Walz campaign, however, decided to continue lying to Americans.

“Trump shamelessly attacks the Vice President because he hopes he can trick the country into forgetting that his own actions undermined U.S. strategy and put our troops and allies in harm’s way,” the campaign’s National Security Spokesperson Morgan Finkelstein said.

Propagandists in mass media also pushed the same lies, with an Axios reporter writing that while some Republicans thought Trump had cut a “bad deal” with the Taliban, the Biden-Harris administration had “debated options on trying to change the deal and went [with] Biden’s plan.”

National security expert Rebeccah Heinrichs criticized the Harris-Walz campaign for openly lying to American citizens.

This is crazy. Biden and Harris have defended their decision and process for the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal. Campaign staff are not going to get Americans to buy this,” she wrote.

Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller also reminded people about Harris’s previous bragging for the whole world, stating that she was the “last person in the room” when Biden decided to withdraw the U.S. troops.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Top Dems Say Election Integrity Act Is Extremist
Next article
Conservative Billionaire Wants to ‘Crush’ Leftist Media

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com