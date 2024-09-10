Kamala Blames Trump for Her Admin’s Afghanistan Withdrawal

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign tried to shamelessly blame the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan that was orchestrated by the Biden-Harris administration on Donald Trump.

Breitbart reported that the withdrawal happened seven months after Trump left office.

“Trump left the Biden-Harris Administration with zero plans for an orderly withdrawal — only a dangerous, costly mess,” the Harris-Walz campaign said in its Aug. 6, 2024, statement.

Neither the Biden-Harris administration nor anyone else responsible for the shameful 2021 withdrawal was held anyone accountable. Biden and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin went as far as saying that they have no regrets about Afghanistan.

On the other hand, Trump, who wasn’t even responsible for the withdrawal that resulted in 13 American soldiers dying in Afghanistan, recently participated in a ceremony to honor the fallen soldiers, as well as those who were wounded.

As expected, the Harris-Walz campaign said that Trump was trying to politicize the tragedy. The family members of the fallen heroes quickly responded to the gaslighting by saying that Trump was invited to be there and that they permitted him to film the event.

The Harris-Walz campaign, however, decided to continue lying to Americans.

“Trump shamelessly attacks the Vice President because he hopes he can trick the country into forgetting that his own actions undermined U.S. strategy and put our troops and allies in harm’s way,” the campaign’s National Security Spokesperson Morgan Finkelstein said.

Propagandists in mass media also pushed the same lies, with an Axios reporter writing that while some Republicans thought Trump had cut a “bad deal” with the Taliban, the Biden-Harris administration had “debated options on trying to change the deal and went [with] Biden’s plan.”

In a new statement, Harris’ campaign argues that “Trump’s chaotic actions led to catastrophic consequences in Afghanistan.” Some R’s agree that Trump cut a bad deal with the Taliban but the new Biden admin debated options on trying to change the deal and went w/ Biden’s plan pic.twitter.com/efMkCj4TmX — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) September 7, 2024

National security expert Rebeccah Heinrichs criticized the Harris-Walz campaign for openly lying to American citizens.

“This is crazy. Biden and Harris have defended their decision and process for the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal. Campaign staff are not going to get Americans to buy this,” she wrote.

This is crazy. Biden and Harris have defended their decision and process for the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal. Campaign staff are not going to get Americans to buy this. https://t.co/AQHSFwyZJ6 — Rebeccah Heinrichs (@RLHeinrichs) September 7, 2024

Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller also reminded people about Harris’s previous bragging for the whole world, stating that she was the “last person in the room” when Biden decided to withdraw the U.S. troops.