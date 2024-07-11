85,000 ‘Unaccompanied Minors’ Went Missing After Biden Admin. Left Them w/ Sponsors

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Multiple government whistleblowers revealed that at least 85,000 children who crossed the border illegally as “unaccompanied minors” were lost by the Department of Human Services (DHS) after they were given to their “sponsors” who may be trafficking the children into prostitution or forced labor.

Whistleblowers assigned to process minors near the southern border said that children were being placed with people who clearly were not their relatives, the Daily Wire reported. In addition to that, they said there was also evidence of abuse and trafficking.

One of the whistleblowers said that after a group alerted supervisors to the fact that children were being placed with strangers and that there was evidence of sadistic abuse, the Biden administration’s DHS Office of Refugee Resettlement took her off the job and retaliated against her, instead of solving the discovered problem.

The Biden administration shoveled children out to the homes of poorly vetted volunteers as fast as it could, the news source reported. It was revealed that the reason why that was done was because the corrupt administration didn’t want to keep the children in the infamous “kids in cages” facilities to avoid bad optics.

It was also discovered that 500,000 children were flown or bussed to the homes of people who were sometimes strangers to the children. To do that, the Biden administration loosened rules on background checks, with the DHS just checking if children were fine by having a single phone call with a sponsor 30 days later. Unfortunately, many of the children could not be reached by that time because they were missing.

“[This] is the biggest failure of government that I have ever witnessed… I plead with you to give these exploited children a fighting chance. This [is] taxpayer-funded slavery and child trafficking,” one of the whistleblowers said.