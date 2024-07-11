Quantcast
Wednesday, July 10, 2024

85,000 ‘Unaccompanied Minors’ Went Missing After Biden Admin. Left Them w/ Sponsors

'This [is] taxpayer-funded slavery and child trafficking...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
An illegal immigrant holds her child Edgartown, Mass., on Martha's Vineyard / AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Multiple government whistleblowers revealed that at least 85,000 children who crossed the border illegally as “unaccompanied minors” were lost by the Department of Human Services (DHS) after they were given to their “sponsors” who may be trafficking the children into prostitution or forced labor.

Whistleblowers assigned to process minors near the southern border said that children were being placed with people who clearly were not their relatives, the Daily Wire reported. In addition to that, they said there was also evidence of abuse and trafficking.

One of the whistleblowers said that after a group alerted supervisors to the fact that children were being placed with strangers and that there was evidence of sadistic abuse, the Biden administration’s DHS Office of Refugee Resettlement took her off the job and retaliated against her, instead of solving the discovered problem.

The Biden administration shoveled children out to the homes of poorly vetted volunteers as fast as it could, the news source reported. It was revealed that the reason why that was done was because the corrupt administration didn’t want to keep the children in the infamous “kids in cages” facilities to avoid bad optics.

It was also discovered that 500,000 children were flown or bussed to the homes of people who were sometimes strangers to the children. To do that, the Biden administration loosened rules on background checks, with the DHS just checking if children were fine by having a single phone call with a sponsor 30 days later. Unfortunately, many of the children could not be reached by that time because they were missing.

“[This] is the biggest failure of government that I have ever witnessed… I plead with you to give these exploited children a fighting chance. This [is] taxpayer-funded slavery and child trafficking,” one of the whistleblowers said.
Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Iran Pays Anti-Israel Protesters as Part of U.S. Propaganda Campaign Before 2024 Election

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com