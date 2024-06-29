Tone-Deaf Kamala Wears $60K Necklace in Middle-Class Appeal

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris sported a Tiffany necklace during a CNN interview on Thursday, just after the presidential debate, claiming she and Joe Biden fight for the American people.

Yet Harris’s tone-deaf interview featured an ultra-exclusive piece of jewelry costing $62,000, according to a Tiffany & Co listing reviewed by Headline USA.

This is not the first time she wears the luxury necklace.

For the 2024 State of the Union address in March, Harris “traded her signature pearls for a gold Tiffany & Co. necklace, and wore an American lapel flag pin,” reported Vogue Magazine.

The necklace—called the “Bold Graduated Link Necklace”—is part of the Tiffany HardWear collection and features 18k yellow gold at 19 inches long.

“Inspired by a quintessential bracelet from 1962 found in the House’s archives, HardWear embodies enduring resilience and uninhibited spirit,” Tiffany & Co. described on its website.

“This design reimagines our signature gauge links at a magnified scale and is expertly crafted in 18k yellow gold for a look that’s sure to turn heads,” the luxury store added.

Harris’s use of the $62,000 necklace while persuading Americans to vote for Biden certainly turned several critics’ heads.

Mincing no words, conservative personality Rob Smith reacted to the necklace. He wrote, “Dems decided to send Kamala Harris out in a $62,000 Tiffany necklace to reassure the middle class that she and the corpse we just saw wheeze through a debate have their best interests at heart!”

Dems decided to send Kamala Harris out in a $62,000 Tiffany necklace to reassure the middle class that she and the corpse we just saw wheeze through a debate have their best interests at heart! pic.twitter.com/1eQSkhPoqG — Rob Smith (@robsmithonline) June 28, 2024

Twitter page OutSpoken, an affiliate of Log Cabin GOP, echoed Smith’s remarks in another tweet.

“Normally, when called for cleanup duty, you don’t show up in a $60K Tiffany necklace. But Kamala is paving the way,” the page wrote, sharing a screenshot of Harris alongside the listing page for the necklace. “Girl, just be careful if Hillary says she’s got a choker for you.”

Normally, when called for cleanup duty, you don’t show up in a $60K Tiffany necklace. But Kamala is paving the way. Girl, just be careful if Hillary says she’s got a choker for you 👀 pic.twitter.com/xGyvjq9jnR — Outspoken (@GetOutspokenUSA) June 28, 2024

Shortly after Biden seemed diminished, with a raspy voice and forced gait, Harris took to CNN to defend her boss, currently facing calls to step aside from his own party.

“The Joe Biden 90 is someone who has delivered 800,000 new manufacturing bring jobs and bringing manufacturing back to the United States,” Harris told CNN, her expensive necklace visible.

Earlier in the interview, she claimed, “What became very clear through the course of the night is that Joe Biden is fighting on behalf of the American people on substance on policy on performance.”