(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) CNN expected that the June 27, 2024, presidential debate would draw massive viewership, but lost the competition to Fox News.

Even though CNN hosted the debate, Fox News narrowly outpaced the propaganda network in television viewership, Trending Politics reported. According to Nielsen Fast National data, Fox News drew 8.8 million viewers, slightly edging out CNN’s 8.7 million viewers. If CNN Español and HLN are included in the calculations, CNN’s total to 9.04 million.

It was also reported that MSNBC trailed with just 3.97 million viewers.

The news about the rating came amid large concerns about Joe Biden’s incredibly poor performance during the debate, with not only critics on the conservative side but also Democrats criticizing Biden’s appearance, which was marked by verbal stumbles and meandering responses.

As a result, many people in the Democratic Party started questioning whether Biden would be able to survive the additional term, suggesting that he should be replaced.

Right after the debate was over, the corrupt network’s John King reported the sense of panic among senior Democrats over the 81-year-old’s performance.

One of the possible reasons why Biden supporters were so shocked by his performance was because they seriously thought that the senile old man would be able to destroy Donald Trump during the debate, the news source reported. However, their expectations were shattered.

“It involves party strategists, involves elected officials, it involves fundraisers, and they’re having conversations about the president’s performance, which they think was dismal, which they think will hurt other people down the party in the ticket, and having conversations about what they should do about it,” King said.

He then mentioned that they want Biden to resign, with some Democrats believing it might be necessary for prominent members of the party to publicly call for Biden to reconsider his campaign.

“Some of those conversations include whether we should go to the White House and ask the president to step aside,” King said.