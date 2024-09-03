Harris Aides, White House Staffers Vilify Her in Shocking Book

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Leftist authors of the newly resurfaced book criticized Kamala Harris for her inability to define a political agenda and her total reliance on personality.

The book, “The Truce: Progressives, Centrists, and the Future of the Democratic Party,” was published before Harris’s coronation at the Democratic National Convention and resurfaced eight months after its release.

“It was rotten from the start. A lot of us, at least folks that I was friends with on the campaign, all realized that: ‘Yeah, this person should not be president of the United States,’” a top aide from her 2020 campaign told the authors.

The comments from insiders of her failed 2020 campaign presented Harris as a vapid and ineffectual leader who offers no clear picture of who she is politically or how she would govern as the leader of the entire nation.

Some staffers noted that part of the problem was tensions between Harris’s sister Maya, who served as the campaign chair, and Bearstars Strategies’ Juan Rodriguez, who served as her campaign manager. They hated each other so much that they moved to opposite wings of campaign headquarters and held separate meetings with staff.

According to the staffers, another major problem was poor management of funds.

“She cared less about how much money I was raising for her and more about what I was doing to create a good inclusive workspace,” one of the consultants told the authors.

Harris’s 2020 campaign’s state operations manager, Kelly Mehlenbacher, also previously stated in her scathing letter leaked to the New York Times that staffers working for her were all treated poorly.

“This is my third presidential campaign, and I have never seen an organization treat its staff so poorly,” she said.

The book’s authors pointed out that, instead of all of those cases being anecdotal examples, they are the complete opposite since reports of toxicity came from staffers who worked with her in San Francisco, the Senate, her presidential campaign and as Vice President.

They wrote that the complaints “came from sources who signed up to work for her and, at least at one point, wanted her to succeed. It’s impossible to dismiss all of their critiques as entirely the result of prejudice.”