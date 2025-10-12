Sunday, October 12, 2025

Tim Walz Uses Catholic Church Mass Shooting to Fundraise

'I’m calling on Republicans to hold a public vote on banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
A parent hugs her son during an active shooter situation at the Annunciation Church in Minneapolis, Minn., Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has begun fundraising on gun control following a Catholic church mass shooting that left two dead and dozens injured

Walz issued a plea for donations in an email, using the Aug. 27 tragedy as an example of why he believes tougher gun control laws are needed.

“Every single kid that’s dead from gun violence is a policy failure. I’m tired of Republican politicians refusing to do ANYTHING to tackle this crisis,” Walz wrote in the email, first obtained by Town Hall columnist Dustin Grage.

“I’m calling on Republicans to hold a public vote on banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, because that’s what the majority of Minnesotans want. But instead of taking action, GOP leaders are dragging their feet — and delaying action that would save lives,” Walz added.

At the bottom of the email, Walz asked whether his supporters would “stand with me by chipping in $25, $50, or whatever works for you to show that Minnesotans are ready for action and won’t accept anything less?”

The fundraising appeal came just weeks after Robert “Robin” Westman, a transgender individual, opened fire during a back-to-school Mass at a Minneapolis church on Aug. 27.

The attack left 10-year-old Harper Moyski and 8-year-old Fletcher Merkel dead, with 26 children and three adults injured.

