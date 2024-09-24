Tim Walz’s Admin. Created Segregated Training Groups for Teachers, Veterans

(Headline USA) As Minnesota’s governor, Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz hosted segregated training sessions for teachers and veterans, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

These trainings were directly organized by Walz’s administration. In 2022, for example, Walz’s Department of Education hosted race-based trainings for public education officials and teachers.

White school employees were assigned to the “White Allies” training group, while minorities, or “people who personally identify as Black People, Indigenous People, and People of Color,” were assigned to the “People of Color Affinity Community” group.

This past year, Walz’s administration opened up the “People of Color Affinity Community” group to some white attendees, but only if they “embrace restorative practices in pursuit of equity.”

That same year, Walz’s Department of Education also released a manual encouraging agency employees to designate a “a space only for people of color to discuss the impact on them of the death of George Floyd, while white staff talk with each other about their response to the death.”

Not to be outdone, Walz’s Department of Veteran Affairs in 2022 held several diversity, equity, and inclusion training sessions for non-straight, non-white, homeless veterans.

A flier for the training noted it was reserved for homeless veterans who “identify as BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, and/or Woman.” A straight white male veteran could attend, but only as a “stakeholder or ally,” according to the training session.

This is hardly the first example of Walz pushing a far-left agenda as Minnesota’s governor. At his direction, his Department of Education enacted an ethnic study curriculum that requires fourth-graders to “identify the processes and impacts of colonization and examine how discrimination and the oppression of various racial and ethnic groups have produced resistance movements.”

He also signed into law a bill that mandated that at least two members of the state Department of Health’s pregnancy task force be “Black or African American.”