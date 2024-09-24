Quantcast
Experts Say Current Mass-Poisoning Epidemic in U.S. Poses an ‘Extinction-Level’ Threat

'The default human condition in the 21st century is obese by design...'

Posted by Victoria Cook

(Victoria Cook, Headline USA) From processed foods to pesticides to plastics, a panel of experts at a Senate hearing Monday sought to expose the wide array of ways Americans may be poisoning themselves—and their kids—under the pretense of nutrition and nourishment.

“We are in the middle of an extinction level event,” fitness expert Jillian Michaels said during the roundtable on “American Health and Nutrition: A Second Opinion,” which was organized and led by Sen. Ron Johnson, R. Wisc., alongside former independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Experts from nutritionists and trainers, such as Michaels, to politicians and lawmakers arrived to discuss and listen to the U.S. health crisis Americans are facing. Jordan Peterson, psychiatrist Chris Palmer and food activist/podcaster Alex Clark were a few of the notable members on the panel.

“The default human condition in the 21st century is obese by design,” Michaels explained.

She stated that the “catastrophic quartet of Big Farming, Big Food, Big Pharma and Big Insurance” had corrupted every institution of trust, and that the American people needed political intervention against greedy corporations.

Speakers like Casey Means, a medical doctor and bestselling author, agreed with Michaels and went into great detail about how the U.S. was facing unprecedented health dilemmas.

“I didn’t learn that 82% of independently-funded studies show harm from processed food, while 93% of industry-sponsored studies reflect no harm,” Means said. 

She elaborated that the medical industry did not educate her and others about the amount of poison that food companies put into their food.

Lead, microplastics, toxins and synthetic pesticides all have been found in U.S. food and water, leaving Americans with an uphill battle against obesity.

We need a return to courage,” Means said. “We need a return to common sense and intuition. We need a return to awe for the sheer miraculousness of our lives.”

The panel unequivocally agreed that the U.S. food industry has manipulated the American people and sickened them. They went into detail about the history of businesses working to profit off of poisoning the people, with business owner and author Calley Means—the brother and co-author of Casey—citing doctors’ influence with nicotine addiction.

He stated that doctors were complicit in the chronic conditions that plague Americans today.

“This ultra-processed food consumption has been one of the most profitable dynamics in American history for the healthcare system as we’ve all been just decimated with chronic conditions,” Calley Means said.

