Barron Trump Delivers on Big Social-Media Event, Earns Thanks from Dad

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) On Aug. 6, 2024, Donald Trump thanked his youngest son, Barron Trump, for playing a crucial role in orchestrating a record-breaking social media event with an internet personality popular among Gen Z males, the voting block that becomes more conservative every day and could influence the outcome of the 2024 election.

Adin Ross hosted the spectacle, interviewing Trump and presenting him with different gifts, such as a golden Rolex watch and a customized Tesla Cybertruck.

The live interview streamed on Aug. 5, 2024, and quickly became the center of online attention. In his Truth Social post, Trump revealed that the platform had already set “an all-time record,” amassing over 100 million views.

“Wow!!! Adin Ross’s Interview yesterday EXPLODED, but in a very positive way! Platform set an all-time record, by far, with over 100 MILLION Views/Hits. Congratulations to Adin and his wonderful mother, father, and family, who I had the pleasure to meet. Thank you also to Barron Trump for the introduction to your friend, Adin. Young people are the future of America. THOSE NUMBERS ARE REALLY BIG ‘STUFF!’” he wrote.

Trending Politics reported that Barron significantly contributed to his father’s campaign by organizing the meeting and interview.

Ross gave Trump a custom-designed Cybertruck, which bore the iconic image of Trump with his fist raised right after his assassination attempt at the Mar-a-Lago event.

Trump told Ross that Barron “says hello” and that “he’s a big fan of yours.” It was also reported that Barron told his father that Ross is “really big.”

“My kids say, ‘Dad, you have no idea how big this interview is.’ I said, ‘Don’t tell me that,’” Trump said during the interview.

Ross also told his 1.36 million followers on Kick during the interview to support Trump, showcasing Trump’s strategic push to win over young male voters, who started trending conservative over the last years.