Report: Trans Illegal Immigrant Raped a 14-Year-Old Boy

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The New York Post reported Saturday that a biological male illegal immigrant, who identifies as a woman, stalked and raped a 14-year-old boy in a Manhattan bathroom last week.

The illegal immigrant was identified as Nicol Suarez, a 30-year-old Colombian who was already wanted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Suarez also had outstanding charges in New Jersey and Massachusetts, according to the Post.

“Suarez allegedly followed the 14-year-old into the bathroom of a bodega across the street from Thomas Jefferson Park in East Harlem Tuesday and attacked him,” the Post reported, citing unnamed sources. “The boy then left the bathroom and flagged down witnesses, who alerted police.”

Suarez was arrested last Wednesday and charged with first-degree rape. Prosecutors initially asked for $500,000 bail and $1.5 million bond for the trans rapist, but Democrat Judge Elizabeth Shamahs lowered the amount to $100,000 bail or $250,000 bond, according to the Post.

Suarez was being held on Rikers Island as of Saturday.

The Post quoted an unnamed source, who said the horrific incident shows why New York City needs to end its sanctuary status for illegals.

“It just goes to show that Donald Trump and [border czar] Tom Homan are correct that you need to get the violent people out of New York City and Eric Adams, Letitia James and Kathy Hochul should all cooperate because this person has an ICE detainer,” the source reportedly said.

“ICE could just pick this person up and deport them back,” the source added. “But due to our sanctuary laws we can’t do anything.”

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.