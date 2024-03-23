The New Rachel Maddow? Ronna Leaps from RNC to Far-Left NBC

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Meet the latest addition to left-wing outlets NBC News and MSNBC: Ronna Romney McDaniel.

McDaniel, the former chair of the Republican National Committee, is poised to join the networks as an on-air contributor just weeks after handing her position at the RNC to Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of Donald Trump, and Michael Whatley, former chair of the North Carolina Republican Party.

“It couldn’t be a more important moment to have a voice like Ronna’s on the team,” said Carrie Budoff Brown, a senior vice president overseeing politics at NBC News.

According to the New York Times, Brown added in a memo that McDaniel’s coverage will provide “an insider’s perspective on national politics and the future of the Republican Party.”

McDaniel will make her debut on Sunday, March 23, with an appearance on Meet the Press, hosted by Kristen Welker.

The NBC gig follows her March 8 resignation as RNC chair after months of criticism aimed at McDaniel for what critics perceive as a string of Republican losses.

McDaniel assumed the role of RNC chair in 2016 at the request of Trump, then-president-elect. However, since her tenure, Republicans have experienced defeat in every national election, except for a narrow Republican majority in 2022.

In 2018, Republicans lost their majority in the House of Representatives, with Democrats flipping at least 40 seats.

Two years later, Republicans lost the White House to the incumbent, President Joe Biden, and concurrently lost their Senate majority after the Georgia runoff elections a few months later in 2021.

In 2022, despite countless setbacks for Biden, Democrats retained their Senate majority. In 2023, Republicans similarly faced setbacks in crucial state races, including Virginia and Pennsylvania.

While the Republican Party’s failures may be attributed to various factors, many critics have singled out McDaniel for blame.

Trump, now the presumptive nominee for president, echoed the concerns of critics regarding McDaniel and hinted at her imminent departure in early February.

Ultimately, McDaniel announced her resignation as RNC chair following Super Tuesday, during which Trump emerged victorious in the Republican primary.