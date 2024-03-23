Chelsea Clinton Reveals Her ‘Unimpeachable’ Bond w/ Barron Trump

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Chelsea Clinton swiftly came to the defense of Barron Trump, the youngest son of former President Donald Trump, amid suggestions from a left-wing influencer that the younger Trump was “fair game” for political attacks.

During a Friday interview on ABC News’s The View, Clinton asserted that Barron Trump has an “unimpeachable right to privacy,” despite assumptions made by the left-wing commentators.

“I think he’s a private citizen,” Clinton exclaimed in response to a question from The View co-host Ana Navarro about threats and attacks against Barron Trump.

“I feel so strongly that if you are a private citizen, you have an unimpeachable right to privacy; and I think the media should leave him alone,” she added.

Clinton’s remarks were prompted by Navarro’s questions about the controversy surrounding former NBC executive Mike Sington, who suggested in a now-deleted tweet that Barron Trump was “fair game” upon turning 18.

In subsequent remarks to Newsweek, Sington clarified that his use of the phrase “fair game” referred to Barron being subject to media scrutiny.

“I posted he was ‘fair game’ now, meaning, as an adult, he’s ‘fair game’ for criticism from the press,” he told the media outlet.

But wait… It’s much worse than we thought… It appears NBC Exec Mike Sington has a very creepy obsession with Barron Trump going back years. https://t.co/cPKKwjKscE pic.twitter.com/i3Ba8293pW — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 20, 2024

Earlier interpretations of the tweets suggested that Sington meant physical assault. However, Sington clarified that this was not the case.

“Someone pointed out to me ‘fair game’ could mean fair game to be harmed,” he retorted. “I don’t wish physical harm on anyone, so I took it down. I listen to the comments and criticism I receive.”

Sington’s comments sparked backlash from conservatives on Twitter, leading him to delete the post.

Claiming to have worked for nearly 30 years as a producer for Studio Tour, a behind-the-scenes tour of Universal Parks and Resorts, Sington boasts over 133,000 followers on Twitter and consistently shares widely shared posts against Trump.