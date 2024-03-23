Quantcast
Saturday, March 23, 2024

Chelsea Clinton Reveals Her ‘Unimpeachable’ Bond w/ Barron Trump

'I think he’s a private citizen...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Chelsea Clinton
Chelsea Clinton / IMAGE: @TheView

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Chelsea Clinton swiftly came to the defense of Barron Trump, the youngest son of former President Donald Trump, amid suggestions from a left-wing influencer that the younger Trump was “fair game” for political attacks. 

During a Friday interview on ABC News’s The View, Clinton asserted that Barron Trump has an “unimpeachable right to privacy,” despite assumptions made by the left-wing commentators. 

“I think he’s a private citizen,” Clinton exclaimed in response to a question from The View co-host Ana Navarro about threats and attacks against Barron Trump. 

“I feel so strongly that if you are a private citizen, you have an unimpeachable right to privacy; and I think the media should leave him alone,” she added.

Clinton’s remarks were prompted by Navarro’s questions about the controversy surrounding former NBC executive Mike Sington, who suggested in a now-deleted tweet that Barron Trump was “fair game” upon turning 18. 

In subsequent remarks to Newsweek, Sington clarified that his use of the phrase “fair game” referred to Barron being subject to media scrutiny. 

“I posted he was ‘fair game’ now, meaning, as an adult, he’s ‘fair game’ for criticism from the press,” he told the media outlet.

Earlier interpretations of the tweets suggested that Sington meant physical assault. However, Sington clarified that this was not the case. 

“Someone pointed out to me ‘fair game’ could mean fair game to be harmed,” he retorted. “I don’t wish physical harm on anyone, so I took it down. I listen to the comments and criticism I receive.” 

Sington’s comments sparked backlash from conservatives on Twitter, leading him to delete the post.

Claiming to have worked for nearly 30 years as a producer for Studio Tour, a behind-the-scenes tour of Universal Parks and Resorts, Sington boasts over 133,000 followers on Twitter and consistently shares widely shared posts against Trump. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
The New Rachel Maddow? Ronna Leaps from RNC to Far-Left NBC

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com