Texas Univ. Displays Satanic Statue, People Protest, Want It Removed

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A new outdoor art exhibit at the University of Houston caused a backlash from students, alumni and a pro-life organization for being “satanic” and supportive of “child sacrifice.”

The Public Art University of Houston System, which co-commissioned the display, described the “Havah… to Breathe, Air, Life” statue by artist Shahzia Sikander as a temporary art display, adding that it is scheduled to appear on campus through Oct. 31, 2024.

The statue was erected recently on the UH’s grounds. Initially, the grand opening event was scheduled for Feb. 28, 2024, but the university communications office informed the College Fix on Feb. 21, 2024, that the event had been canceled.

“There will be no event on Feb. 28. We are working through the details on any potential programming for the exhibit. There are no other changes at this time,” the university said.

The university art organization tried to defend the statue by spewing some standard feminist talking points, such as that it challenges “traditional symbols of power, justice and female representation in public monuments.”

According to the Daily Cougar, a local student newspaper, several UH students and alumni expressed their opposition to the statue being on campus because it celebrates Satan and “child sacrifice” by abortion.

“It is a satanic monument to child sacrifice and it should be burned with fire. Any medical professional will tell you of the pain and suffering a fetus experiences when he or she is ‘terminated.’ Don’t take my word for it, look it up. Hedonism will destroy this country,” alumnus Joe Wilson said.

Junior Aaron Stollings agreed with Wilson by saying that he wanted the statue to be removed immediately because “it’s satanic and it represents evil values.”

The student newspaper also reported that the UH Student Government Association is considering a resolution that calls for the removal of the exhibit that looks like a large, golden statue of a woman with goat horns.

Texas Right to Life, a statewide pro-life organization, also opposed the statue by launching a petition earlier this month, in which it called for the university to remove the “satanic abortion idol,” and planning a protest on Feb. 28, 2024.