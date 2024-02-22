Quantcast
Wikileaks’ Julian Assange Could be on U.S. Soil within Weeks

'This is a high-risk moment for Julian...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange supporters hold placards as they gather outside Westminster Magistrates court In London, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. The court is expected to issue an extradition order to send Assange to the United States, which will then be sent to the Home Secretary Priti Patel for approval. Assange's defence will then make submissions to Patel by May 18th, in an attempt to stay the order. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) This week, Wikileaks founder Julian Assange had his final appeal hearing to oppose extradition from the UK to the U.S. to stand trial for allegedly violating the Espionage Act—charges that stem from him publishing leaked records about U.S. war crimes.

Two High Court judges said Wednesday they would take time to consider their verdict after a two-day hearing in which Assange’s lawyers argued sending him to the United States would risk a “flagrant denial of justice.”

According to Assange’s wife, Stella Assange, the judges could render their decision within weeks.

If they rule in favor of the U.S. government, Assange could immediately be put on a plane and shipped to America, she said. Assange can ask the European Court of Human Rights to block his extradition, but supporters worry he could be put on a plane to the U.S. before that happens, because the British government has already signed an extradition order.

“That’s how imminent it is,” she said in an interview with Tucker Carlson that aired Wednesday. “This is a high-risk moment for Julian.”

Stella added that Assange was absent from court on both days because he is unwell. He wanted to attend, but was “not in good condition,” she said.

The 52-year-old Australian has been indicted on 17 charges of espionage and one charge of computer misuse over his website’s publication of a trove of classified U.S. documents almost 15 years ago. American prosecutors allege Assange encouraged and helped U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning steal diplomatic cables and military files that WikiLeaks published, putting lives at risk.

A U.K. district court judge rejected the U.S. extradition request in 2021 on the grounds that Assange was likely to kill himself if held under harsh U.S. prison conditions. Higher courts overturned that decision after getting assurances from the U.S. about his treatment. The British government signed an extradition order in June 2022.

If extradited, Assange faces a sentence of 175 years for exposing war crimes committed by the United States in the Afghan and Iraq wars.

Meanwhile, the FBI is reportedly still investigating Assange. Journalist James Ball wrote in Rolling Stone last July that Biden’s Justice Department and the FBI are pursing “vague threats and pressure tactics” to pressure British journalists to cooperate with their prosecution of Assange.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

