Tuesday, October 28, 2025

Texas Sues Tylenol Companies Over Autism Claims

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Ken Paxton
State Attorney General Ken Paxton, R-Ka., who launched investigations into Media Matters / PHOTO: AP

(Brett Rowland, The Center Square) Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Tuesday he will sue drugmakers Johnson & Johnson and Kenvue for deceptively marketing acetaminophen to pregnant mothers after President Donald Trump’s claims that the medication could be linked to autism.

“Big Pharma betrayed America by profiting off of pain and pushing pills regardless of the risks. These corporations lied for decades, knowingly endangering millions to line their pockets,” Paxton said in a statement. “Additionally, seeing that the day of reckoning was coming, Johnson & Johnson attempted to escape responsibility by illegally offloading their liability onto a different company.”

Paxton further alleged Johnson & Johnson violated the Texas Uniform Fraudulent Transfer Act by transferring liabilities arising from Tylenol to a separate company, Kenvue, to shield assets against lawsuits.

“For decades, Defendants have willfully ignored and attempted to silence the science that prenatal and early-childhood exposure to their acetaminophen products can cause ASD and ADHD in children,” wrote Johnathan Stone, an attorney for the state, in the lawsuit. “Defendants have marketed the drug as a completely safe pain medication for pregnant women and children. This campaign has been effective, as approximately 65% of pregnant women take some form of acetaminophen while pregnant, and most do so for minor aches and pains.”

The medical community pushed back against the Trump administration’s claims about acetaminophen. The American Academy of Pediatrics and other groups have said studies do not show a causal link between the use of acetaminophen and autism in children or in pregnancy.

Kenvue, the world largest consumer health company by revenue, called the lawsuit “scientifically unfounded” in a statement.

“We are deeply concerned by the perpetuation of misinformation on the safety of acetaminophen and the potential impact that could have on the health of American women and children,” the company said. “Acetaminophen is the safest pain reliever option for pregnant women as needed throughout their entire pregnancy.  Without it, women face dangerous choices: suffer through conditions like fever that are potentially harmful to both mom and baby or use riskier alternatives. High fevers and pain are widely recognized as potential risks to a pregnancy if left untreated.”

Kenvue said it plans to respond in court.

“We stand firmly with the global medical community that acknowledges the safety of acetaminophen and believe we will continue to be successful in litigation as these claims lack legal merit and scientific support,” the company said.

AAP also said research indicates there is no single root cause of autism.

Tuesday’s lawsuit is the first of its kind from a state government.

Paxton’s lawsuit comes a month after Trump and U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced updated guidance telling pregnant women not to use acetaminophen, citing it as a possible cause of autism.

Trump has repeated the advice multiple times since the September announcement with Kennedy.

The Center Square contacted Johnson & Johnson for comment on the lawsuit.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Kemp Administration Won’t Address Potential Conflict of Interest
Next article
US Tried Luring Maduro’s Pilot into Betraying the Venezuelan Leader

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com