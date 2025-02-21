Quantcast
Friday, February 21, 2025

Tesla Recalling More than 375,000 Vehicles Due to Power Steering Issue

Tesla isn't aware of any crashes, injuries, or deaths related to the condition.

Tesla
The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo. / PHOTO: AP

Tesla is recalling more than 375,000 vehicles due to a power steering issue.

The recall is for certain 2023 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles operating software prior to 2023.38.4, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The printed circuit board for the electronic power steering assist may become overstressed, causing a loss of power steering assist when the vehicle reaches a stop and then accelerates again, the agency said.

The loss of power could required more effort to control the car by drivers, particularly at low speeds, increasing the risk of a crash.

Tesla isn’t aware of any crashes, injuries, or deaths related to the condition.

The electric vehicle maker headed by Elon Musk has released a free software update to address the issue.

Letters are expected to be sent to vehicle owners on March 25.

Owners may contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752 or the NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

