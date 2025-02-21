BREAKING: Pardoned Proud Boys Leader Arrested in DC Again

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Proud Boys leader and confirmed FBI informant Enrique Tarrio, who recently received a pardon from President Donald Trump, was arrested again Friday in Washington DC.

Tarrio and others were in DC on Friday when they encountered apparent counter-protestors. Video footage shows Tarrio taking the phone out of one of the counter-protestor’s hands and throwing it on the ground.

BREAKING: Enrique Tarrio arrested by U.S. Capitol Police after throwing a protester’s phone in DC pic.twitter.com/K7j7mqa9lQ — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) February 21, 2025

A Capitol Police officer immediately intervened. “You threw the phone out of her hands, c’mon,” the officer said.

The female counter-protestor then became hysterical.

“You don’t get to just come here and put your hands on people … Good job, you idiot. Where’s your mom?” she said. “Fuck you, Enrique. Fuck you, you little bitch.”

Tarrio was handcuffed and taken away. The woman said she intends to press charges.

Tarrio’s mother, Zuny Tarrio, released a statement after the incident.

“Enrique Tarrio Still Did Nothing Wrong! We are united in our lives with Enrique, and know that the government’s injustices must be exposed!” she said. “That is our fight. This must not continue! We stand with him now and always. Never Give Up! My Son must go Free!”

Tarrio was arrested in March 2022 for allegedly participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill uprising—even though he wasn’t even in Washington DC on Jan. 6.

He was convicted of sedition in May 2023 after a four-month trial mired in controversy.

In February 2023, it was revealed that the Proud Boys hadn’t actually created their alleged blueprint for storming the Capitol. Rather, a tech entrepreneur with connections to the national security state created the “1776 Returns” document and passed it on to someone else, who gave it to the Proud Boys.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that the man who created the 1776 Returns manifesto is an Israeli intelligence asset.

Still more misconduct was revealed in late March 2023, when defense lawyers discovered that someone close to them was an FBI informant.

But despite these and other examples of misconduct—and despite there were allegedly at least 50 undercover law enforcers or informants in the Jan. 6 crowd—the presiding judge denied every motion for redress filed by the defense.

In addition to Tarrio, a Miami resident, three other Proud Boys were convicted of seditious conspiracy: Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs and Zachary Rehl.

They were all pardoned of their lesser charges, while Trump commuted their sentences for the seditious conspiracy convictions.

Previously, Tarrio served as a federal informant from 2012 through at least 2014. According to the Guardian, his informing led to the prosecution of 13 people on federal charges in two separate cases, and had helped local authorities investigate a gambling ring.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.