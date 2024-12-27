‘They Hate His Guts’: Cruz Claps Back at ‘Numb Skulls’ Suggesting Dems Stop Trump from Taking Office

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, clapped back Friday at the “numb skulls” at The Hill who wrote an article suggesting Democrats use the Constitution to stop President-elect Donald Trump from taking office.

The Hill ran the headline “Congress has the power to block Trump from taking office, but lawmakers must act now” by authors Evan A. Davis and David M. Schulte on Thursday.

The copy was a playbook instructing readers how Congress could pervert Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to characterize Trump as an “oath-breaking insurrectionist” unqualified to be sworn in as president.

Trump Derangement Syndrome is a serious mental illness. https://t.co/ysgkeI20nI — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 27, 2024

On his Verdict podcast, Cruz took aim at the authors’ academic and legal backgrounds, calling it “screamingly funny” that Davis and Schulte referenced law publications they edited for at age 24, decades ago now that they are “grown ass adults.”

“What these two numb skulls are arguing is that Congress, when we come together on January 6, should block Trump from becoming president, and we should do so, they argue, under the 14th Amendment section three of the Constitution that says ‘No person shall hold any office, civil or military, who having previously taken an oath to support the Constitution, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same,’” Cruz said. “Now the stupidity of this argument literally leaps off of every syllable, of every word that they have written.”

Cruz told his listeners that Trump Derangement Syndrome is a “serious mental illness” that the authors and those who wish to heed to their playbook have.

Bombshell story on how the Deep State COVERED UP China's Complicity in Covid, plus Deranged Dems Want to Block Trump's Swearing In.@benfergusonshow and I break it all down on Verdict. Available wherever you get your podcasts. https://t.co/4dcHP7cfkv — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 27, 2024

“These people are freaking nuts. They hate his guts,” the senator said. “They’ve lost their minds, and at this point, understand these two numb skulls and every other Democrat who engages is in fantasy about this is an election denier and an insurrectionist.”

He emphasized that The Hill’s “angry leftists” told its readers that they do not care about the voice of voters, nor are they concerned with the seven battleground states that swung the election in Trump’s favor.

“They fully accept, yes, the American people came to vote and want Donald Trump, but we know better than they do, and so take a stand and take a stand to block what the voters want,” Cruz said. “Why? Because we are Democrats, and we hate democracy.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.