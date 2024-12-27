Chicago Mayor Declares ‘Transfemicide Emergency’

(Matt Lamb, Headline USA) Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson mandated that city resources go to investigating “transfemicide” and “transmisogyny.”

The leftist Chicago mayor declared the “emergency” on Monday and plans to convene a working group to investigate the killing of transgender women, meaning biological males who identify as the opposite sex.

“We are committed to protecting our trans community through collaboration with those most impacted,” the mayor wrote on X.

Johnson’s new directive focuses on a sliver of the total population and victims of murder.

There have been 564 murder victims in Chicago as of Dec. 18, according to the Chicago Tribune.

In comparison, there have been a total of 30 murders of transgender individuals in the entire United Staters as of Dec. 20, according to the pro-LGBT magazine the Advocate.

However, according to Johnson, resources are “insufficient to deal with the current threat of harm and death faced by the transgender and gender-diverse community.”

The working group, set to begin by February 2025, will formulate policies “related to hate incidents and hate crimes that impact the BIPOC transgender and gender-diverse community by formulating gender-, racial-, and ethno-inclusive trauma-informed practices.”

In several places, the order said it will specifically focus on the expertise and experience of “Black, Indigenous, Latine, and People of Color,” meaning everyone but white people.

The working group will involve two groups that Johnson has previously tried to decrease funding to – the Cook County Sheriff’s office and the Chicago Police Department.

As a commissioner in Cook County, Johnson advocated for moving funding away from the sheriff’s department.

“There is no correlation between the money spent on the criminal justice system and the safety of our residents,” Johnson said at the time. “In fact, as spending on police and incarceration has gone up over the last decade, black and brown people actually feel less safe.”

He has recently proposed cutting money to the city’s police department and removing school resource officers from Chicago Public Schools.

The decision to focus on a small group of people came as Johnson faces criticism for spending hundreds of millions of dollars on illegal immigrants while citizens in his city say they should be helped instead.