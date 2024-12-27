Quantcast
Friday, December 27, 2024

Chicago Mayor Declares ‘Transfemicide Emergency’

'We are committed to protecting our trans community through collaboration with those most impacted...'

Posted by Matt Lamb
Brandon Johnson
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson addresses the crowd before President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy, June 28, 2023, in Chicago. The mayors of Chicago, New York City and Denver renewed pleas Wednesday, Dec. 27, for more federal help and coordination with Texas over the growing number of asylum seekers arriving in their cities by bus and plane. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

(Matt Lamb, Headline USA) Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson mandated that city resources go to investigating “transfemicide” and “transmisogyny.”

The leftist Chicago mayor declared the “emergency” on Monday and plans to convene a working group to investigate the killing of transgender women, meaning biological males who identify as the opposite sex.

“We are committed to protecting our trans community through collaboration with those most impacted,” the mayor wrote on X.

Johnson’s new directive focuses on a sliver of the total population and victims of murder.

There have been 564 murder victims in Chicago as of Dec. 18, according to the Chicago Tribune.

In comparison, there have been a total of 30 murders of transgender individuals in the entire United Staters as of Dec. 20, according to the pro-LGBT magazine the Advocate.

However, according to Johnson, resources are “insufficient to deal with the current threat of harm and death faced by the transgender and gender-diverse community.”

The working group, set to begin by February 2025, will formulate policies “related to hate incidents and hate crimes that impact the BIPOC transgender and gender-diverse community by formulating gender-, racial-, and ethno-inclusive trauma-informed practices.”

In several places, the order said it will specifically focus on the expertise and experience of “Black, Indigenous, Latine, and People of Color,” meaning everyone but white people.

The working group will involve two groups that Johnson has previously tried to decrease funding to – the Cook County Sheriff’s office and the Chicago Police Department.

As a commissioner in Cook County, Johnson advocated for moving funding away from the sheriff’s department.

“There is no correlation between the money spent on the criminal justice system and the safety of our residents,” Johnson said at the time. “In fact, as spending on police and incarceration has gone up over the last decade, black and brown people actually feel less safe.”

He has recently proposed cutting money to the city’s police department and removing school resource officers from Chicago Public Schools.

The decision to focus on a small group of people came as Johnson faces criticism for spending hundreds of millions of dollars on illegal immigrants while citizens in his city say they should be helped instead.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
POLL: Biden’s Job Approval, Satisfaction w/ Direction of Country Continue to Crater
Next article
‘They Hate His Guts’: Cruz Claps Back at ‘Numb Skulls’ Suggesting Dems Stop Trump from Taking Office

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com