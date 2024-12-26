Trump Team Blasts Leftist Media Outlet’s Manifesto to ‘Block Trump from Taking Office’

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Trump adviser Steven Cheung blasted The Hill on Thursday for running a call-to-action headline encouraging members of Congress to “block Trump from taking office.”

The article, titled “Congress has the power to block Trump from taking office, but lawmakers must act now,” suggested that President-elect Donald Trump could be deemed ineligible to be sworn in as president due to the Constitution.

Authors Evan A. Davis and David M. Schulte wrote that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment would stop an “oath-breaking insurrectionist” from becoming the U.S. president, suggesting there is “overwhelming” evidence Trump defied the sacred document on Jan. 6, 2021.

Cheung called The Hill a “threat to democracy” in a social media post slamming the idea that Trump, who told protesters at the Capitol to “peacefully and patriotically” refrain from violence, caused an insurrection as the article suggested.

Oh, look. Democrats want to steal the election and invalidate the will of the American people. Threat to Democracy. https://t.co/kCw0wUG8p1 — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung) December 26, 2024

“Oh, look. Democrats want to steal the election and invalidate the will of the American people,” Cheung wrote on X, mockingly parroting falsehoods leftists accused Trump of doing. “Threat to Democracy.”

The Hill’s article went on and said the second politicized impeachment against Trump, a due process hearing in Colorado and the notoriously partisan January 6 Select House Committee were valid examples of proof Trump was responsible for an “insurrection” as the authors claimed.

Conservatives on X piled on by characterizing The Hill’s article as an insurrection playbook for Democrats and anti-Trump establishment politicians.

“They told us they were going to do this..,” X influencer Benny Johnson wrote with a video of Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., explaining how to weaponize the same part of the Constitution mentioned in the article again Trump.

The told us they were going to do this..pic.twitter.com/QlErX39IsR https://t.co/yhurr333Vy — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 26, 2024

Trump’s son, Eric Trump, took aim at the outlet by saying, “You people are sick.”

You people are sick https://t.co/u2GOCp1mfQ — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) December 26, 2024

The Hill is encouraging Congress to block Trump from taking office. Democrats would call this an insurrection if the parties were reversed. What lawmakers like Senator Chris Coons are saying is that Republicans in Congress will have to work with Democrats in order to get… pic.twitter.com/fFzcegvgVq — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 26, 2024

Former Rep. Matt Gaetz, who Trump first picked to be his attorney general before his withdrawal, said, “The media has Morning Insurrection.”

The media has Morning Insurrection https://t.co/HSnskqSk8t — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) December 26, 2024

Popular X account Libs of TikTok and commentator Breanna Moreno similarly identified that “The Hill is plotting an insurrection.”

Sounds like Democrats and the media are planning an insurrection pic.twitter.com/ecZiFmBEhO — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 26, 2024

The Hill is plotting an insurrection. pic.twitter.com/j1WssRMvoS — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) December 26, 2024

Sounds like @thehill is endorsing insurrection. Yes, try blocking the inauguration of a President who won the popular vote and the electoral college. Let’s see how that goes for y’all. 😬 https://t.co/6pLTcvvlYC — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) December 26, 2024

“Sounds like @thehill is endorsing insurrection. Yes, try blocking the inauguration of a President who won the popular vote and the electoral college. Let’s see how that goes for y’all,” filmmaker and activist Robby Starbuck remarked.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.