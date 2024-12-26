Quantcast
Trump Team Blasts Leftist Media Outlet’s Manifesto to ‘Block Trump from Taking Office’

'Oh, look. Democrats want to steal the election and invalidate the will of the American people...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
President-elect Donald Trump speaks at AmericaFest, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Trump adviser Steven Cheung blasted The Hill on Thursday for running a call-to-action headline encouraging members of Congress to “block Trump from taking office.”

The article, titled “Congress has the power to block Trump from taking office, but lawmakers must act now,” suggested that President-elect Donald Trump could be deemed ineligible to be sworn in as president due to the Constitution.

Authors Evan A. Davis and David M. Schulte wrote that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment would stop an “oath-breaking insurrectionist” from becoming the U.S. president, suggesting there is “overwhelming” evidence Trump defied the sacred document on Jan. 6, 2021.

Cheung called The Hill a “threat to democracy” in a social media post slamming the idea that Trump, who told protesters at the Capitol to “peacefully and patriotically” refrain from violence, caused an insurrection as the article suggested.

“Oh, look. Democrats want to steal the election and invalidate the will of the American people,” Cheung wrote on X, mockingly parroting falsehoods leftists accused Trump of doing. “Threat to Democracy.”

The Hill’s article went on and said the second politicized impeachment against Trump, a due process hearing in Colorado and the notoriously partisan January 6 Select House Committee were valid examples of proof Trump was responsible for an “insurrection” as the authors claimed.

Conservatives on X piled on by characterizing The Hill’s article as an insurrection playbook for Democrats and anti-Trump establishment politicians.

“They told us they were going to do this..,” X influencer Benny Johnson wrote with a video of Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., explaining how to weaponize the same part of the Constitution mentioned in the article again Trump.

Trump’s son, Eric Trump, took aim at the outlet by saying, “You people are sick.”

Former Rep. Matt Gaetz, who Trump first picked to be his attorney general before his withdrawal, said, “The media has Morning Insurrection.”

Popular X account Libs of TikTok and commentator Breanna Moreno similarly identified that “The Hill is plotting an insurrection.”

“Sounds like @thehill is endorsing insurrection. Yes, try blocking the inauguration of a President who won the popular vote and the electoral college. Let’s see how that goes for y’all,” filmmaker and activist Robby Starbuck remarked.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

