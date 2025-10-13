Suspected Tren de Aragua Member Who Lived w/ Judge Pleads Guilty; Judge Indicted

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A New Mexico county judge and his wife were indicted last week after they were caught housing illegal immigrants, including a suspected Tren de Aragua gang member.

According to a press release from the Justice Department, former Dona Ana County Magistrate Judge Joel Cano and his wife, Nancy Cano, were indicted on charges related to tampering with evidence.

“Nancy Cano faces charges of conspiracy to tamper with evidence, while Jose Cano is charged with both conspiracy to tamper with evidence and tampering with evidence,” the DOJ said last Wednesday. “Both remain on conditions of release pending trial, which has not been scheduled.”

One of the aliens the Canos housed, suspected Tren de Aragua member Cristhian Ortega-Lopez, pled guilty last week to illegally possessing firearms and conspiring to destroy evidence.

The home of a former judge in Las Cruces was raided Thursday, following accusations that he and his wife had an alleged Tren de Aragua member living in their home. KFOX14/CBS4 cameras captured the moment both Cano and his wife, Nancy, were handcuffed. https://t.co/LWvz39b8bt pic.twitter.com/sL5zjafIdC — KFOX14 News (@KFOX14) April 24, 2025

According to court records, the Ortega-Lopez made his way to the Canos’ house months after he was arrested for entering the U.S. illegally on Dec. 15, 2023. Due to overcrowded Border Patrol facilities, Ortega-Lopez was released three days later—and he left Colorado, where he was supposed to stay pending his immigration proceedings.

It was in El Paso where Ortega-Lopez met Nancy Cano, the wife of Judge Cano. The Canos admitted they hired Ortega-Lopez to install a glass door for them—which is illegal since the Venezuelan was not authorized to work.

Ortega-Lopez was evicted from his apartment last April, after which he moved in with the Canos.

The suspected Tren de Aragua member’s relationship with the Canos became cozy, so much so that he was introduced to their daughter, April Cano, who let him use her guns—which, like him working without authorization, is illegal.

Unfortunately for the Canos, Ortega-Lopez posted pictures of himself with those firearms on social media.

The story became arguably even stranger after the HSI agents executed the Feb. 28 search warrant on the Canos’ home. On March 13, Nancy Cano wrote to U.S. Judge Damian Martinez, pleading for him to have mercy on Ortega-Lopez. In that letter, Cano seemingly admits that she illegally hired the immigrant—and also hired him out to others.

This is absolutely bonkers: It looks like the judge's wife disclosed that the Tren de Aragua member was living with them — and she seemingly discloses multiples crimes, including that he worked illegally and crossed the border 5 times in recent months The judge's family might… https://t.co/nLnbo55oFD pic.twitter.com/rnRvRadly7 — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) April 21, 2025

“Each job he got I was told he did an excellent job. No one was ever disappointed. I started to receive more requests for him to return or referral for more jobs,” she said, also enclosing pictures of Ortega-Lopez with the Cano family.

“On five different occasions he went through Border Patrol check points with no problems,” she added—perhaps disclosing yet more crimes. “I took him in as my own son … Please consider his future and give him a chance.”

Ortega-Lopez faces up to 20 years in prison. He’s set to be sentenced on Jan. 8.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.