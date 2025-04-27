Sunday, April 27, 2025

Suspect Who Fatally Stabbed Man on NYC Subway is Still on the Loose

Police said the two men got into an argument on a train after the other man stepped on Sheldon's shoes...

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Christopher Street-Sheridan Square subway station
Greenwich Village's Christopher Street-Sheridan Square subway station in New York City / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USAA man was stabbed to death during the morning rush hour in the New York City subway system Friday after a dispute with another rider who had stepped on the man’s shoes, police said, adding it was the first homicide in the subway this year.

Police and medical personnel responded to the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall subway station in lower Manhattan shortly after 8:30 a.m. for a 911 call about a person being stabbed. The victim, 38, was found unresponsive with multiple stab wounds to his torso and brought to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

He was later identified by police as John Sheldon of Brooklyn. He had been mistakenly identified by police earlier in the day as Sheldon John.

Authorities said they were searching for the other rider, who they described as in his 20s or 30s and who was dressed in black and wearing black headphones.

Police said the two men got into an argument on a train after the other man stepped on Sheldon’s shoes. Sheldon was stabbed on the train and in the subway station after the two got off, police said.

Earlier this month, Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said there had been no homicides in the transit system during the first three months of the year for the first time in seven years. She added that subway crime from January to March had decreased to the second-lowest level in the first quarter in 27 years.

Recent high-profile subway attacks, such as a woman being set on fire and people being shoved onto the tracks, have left some riders on edge.

Last month, the Trump administration threatened to pull federal funding from the city’s transit system if it didn’t provide a plan to address crime.

City officials responded that there were plans in place to reduce crime on the subways and pointed to statistics showing that crime was down.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
SCOTUS to Hear Lawsuit Stemming from FBI Raiding Wrong Home
Next article
Texas DPS Continues to Find Missing Children

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com