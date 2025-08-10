Sunday, August 10, 2025

‘Superman’ Joins ICE

'I will do whatever the director wants me to do...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Immigration and Customs Enforcement
A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer stands on duty. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a… federal agent?

Dean Cain, the superstar actor who played Superman in the 1990s, said he will join President Donald Trump’s ICE.

Cain made the announcement in an Instagram video posted Wednesday and reiterated the move during an interview on Jesse Watters Primetime Thursday night.

“I’ve spoken with some of the officials at ICD and I will be sworn in as an ICE agent ASAP,” Cain said. “They will have 80,001 recruits for their 10,000 positions.”

Cain, who is also a reserve police officer and a sworn sheriff—likely in ceremonial capacities—said he’s ready to serve however he’s needed.

Asked whether he’d be hopping out of ICE vans to apprehend illegal aliens, Cain replied: “I will do whatever the director wants me to do.”

Though he doubted he’d be put in that position, he added, “But I would be there in a heartbeat,” he added.

Cain is one of many stepping up to join ICE as the Trump administration seeks to expand the agency to counter the unprecedented wave of illegal immigration into the U.S.

In the interview, Cain spoke about the need for leadership and praised individuals like Dan Bongino and Daniel Penny as examples of Americans standing up when it matters.

“These brave men and women need somebody to stand up for them,” he said. “So rarely, you know, these days do we see that. Someone like Daniel Penny stands up and gets vilified, Dan Bongino stands up and gives up 5 million a year and takes his position at the FBI.”

He added, “This is the kind of thing where people have to step up. Hopefully, a whole bunch of other former officers, former ICE agents will step up and we will meet those recruitment goals immediately and we will help protect this country.”

Asked if he would take the $50,000 sign-up bonus, Cain replied: “I don’t think I’m going to be eligible. I don’t  think they will give it to me. but in true Pocahontas fashion.”

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Texas House Sues 6 Democrats Absconding in California
Next article
Project Veritas Whistleblower: Bill Barr Plotted w/ Lawfare Activists to Take Down Trump

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com