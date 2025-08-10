‘Superman’ Joins ICE

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a… federal agent?

Dean Cain, the superstar actor who played Superman in the 1990s, said he will join President Donald Trump’s ICE.

Cain made the announcement in an Instagram video posted Wednesday and reiterated the move during an interview on Jesse Watters Primetime Thursday night.

“I’ve spoken with some of the officials at ICD and I will be sworn in as an ICE agent ASAP,” Cain said. “They will have 80,001 recruits for their 10,000 positions.”

BREAKING 🚨 American actor and icon Dean Cain has officially confirmed he will be joining ICE 🔥 “I will be sworn in as an ICE Agent ASAP” He calls on others to join him ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FTmCNpyl2L — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) August 7, 2025

Cain, who is also a reserve police officer and a sworn sheriff—likely in ceremonial capacities—said he’s ready to serve however he’s needed.

Asked whether he’d be hopping out of ICE vans to apprehend illegal aliens, Cain replied: “I will do whatever the director wants me to do.”

Though he doubted he’d be put in that position, he added, “But I would be there in a heartbeat,” he added.

Cain is one of many stepping up to join ICE as the Trump administration seeks to expand the agency to counter the unprecedented wave of illegal immigration into the U.S.

In the interview, Cain spoke about the need for leadership and praised individuals like Dan Bongino and Daniel Penny as examples of Americans standing up when it matters.

“These brave men and women need somebody to stand up for them,” he said. “So rarely, you know, these days do we see that. Someone like Daniel Penny stands up and gets vilified, Dan Bongino stands up and gives up 5 million a year and takes his position at the FBI.”

He added, “This is the kind of thing where people have to step up. Hopefully, a whole bunch of other former officers, former ICE agents will step up and we will meet those recruitment goals immediately and we will help protect this country.”

Asked if he would take the $50,000 sign-up bonus, Cain replied: “I don’t think I’m going to be eligible. I don’t think they will give it to me. but in true Pocahontas fashion.”