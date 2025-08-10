Project Veritas Whistleblower: Bill Barr Plotted w/ Lawfare Activists to Take Down Trump

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) Project Veritas on Thursday released a shocking whistleblower account alleging that former Attorney General William Barr colluded with lawfare activists including Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to prevent President Donald Trump from being reelected.

The exposé came courtesy of Brazilian journalist Patrícia Lélis, who previously worked for Howard Stirk Holdings, a media company owned by prominent political commentator Armstrong Williams.

In a previous installment, Lélis outlined close ties between Barr and Williams, implicating them in a visa-fraud operation that involved creating fake companies to supply E-2 visas for high-dollar foreign investors, the Gateway Pundit reported.

🚨BREAKING: Whistleblower: Former Attorney General Bill Barr and Media Figure Armstrong Williams are Running Illegal Visa Fraud Scheme for Foreign Billionaires "It's clear why I'm being prosecuted and no one else is. I reported Bill Barr and Armstrong (@Arightside) to the @FBI."

But the real fireworks began to fly in the second installment, where Lélis said Trump’s former top lawman was among the many deep-state insiders actively conspiring against the once and future president.

“I remember the biggest conversation they had at that point is like, ‘What kind of charge that we can bring against Trump?'” Lélis recounted in the video.

“And that’s when Bill Barr—and I will never forget that—Bill Barr was like, ‘We should bring RICO, because it’s a very difficult type of charge to defend.”

Such allegations of a complex and convoluted racketeering conspiracy to steal the 2020 election were precisely what Willis ultimately lodged in her case against Trump and 18 codefendants.

The case was dropped, however, after Willis’s own ethical lapses came to light, including her romantic relationship with top prosecutor Nathan Wade.

Willis, who campaigned in 2020 on a “Get Trump” platform with backing from billionaire George Soros, first convened a grand jury in May 2022.

But by February of the following year, her fishing expedition appeared to be unraveling, with little solid ground for establishing that Trump and his allies had illegally meddled in Georgia’s electoral process beyond the scope of federal authority.

According to notes provided by Lélis, Barr and Williams were among the participants in a Feb. 27, 2023 meeting with Willis, during which the RICO strategy was devised.

Barr “was very focused in bringing case because, he explained to Fani Willis, the RICO charge is one of the most hard to defend in court” Lélis told Project Veritas.

“… [U]nder American law, the RICO charge can be anything,” she continued. “Like, it’s not very specific, so people who are charged with RICO case, they have a very hard time to defend themselves.”

Lélis said that, at the time of the meeting, she had no knowledge of Willis’s lawfare case.

“She presented herself as someone who’s close to Armstrong, someone who’s an attorney,” Lélis said. “All the time I was like, “OK”—it’s like one more meeting that we had.”

At other meetings, Lélis said discussions included Jack Smith’s federal case against Trump over the Jan. 6, 2021 uprising at the U.S. Capitol, as well as the Justice Department’s 2022 raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

“It was like they’re planning and they are creating crimes and situations to go after everyone,” she said.

A community note accompanying the Project Veritas posts on X denounced Lélis as a “pathological liar” who had fled Brazil after a failed run for office. However, its only verifiable sourcing was a Justice Department press release from the final week of the Biden administration linking her to the visa scam that she appeared to be blowing the whistle on.

Lélis herself said that in the videos that she was being set up for persecution by the powerful allies of Barr and Williams.

Trump recently imposed a 50% tariff on Brazil, citing the government corruption as the prime motivator.

Barr and Trump fell out shortly before the end of Trump’s first term, reportedly in a heated exchange about Barr’s failure to investigate vote fraud in the 2020 election.

The two-time AG, who had previously filled the role under former CIA-Director-turned-President George H.W. Bush, was recently subpoenaed by the House Oversight Committee to provide testimony in its forthcoming Jeffrey Epstein probe.

Barr personally oversaw the taskforce investigating the failures that led to Epstein’s supposed suicide in a New York detention center as he was due to face trial for operating a sweeping pedophile ring that ensnared many powerful elites.

Barr’s father, Donald, hired Epstein to work as a teacher at New York’s prestigious Dalton School prior to the billionaire investor’s mysterious rise to wealth and power.

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.