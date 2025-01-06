Quantcast
Sunny Hostin Takes Heat for Comparing Jan. 6 to the Holocaust

'This is kind of unhinged rhetoric is one reason why they lost. It's American voter repellant....'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Sunny Hostin
Sunny Hostin / IMAGE: @theblaze via X

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USAThe View co-host Sunny Hostin took heat on social media Monday for comparing Jan. 6, 2021 to the Holocaust.

Hostin hostilely recalled Condoleezza Rice coming on The View and encouraging Americans to “move on from January 6.”

“I say no. You don’t move on because January 6 was an atrocity,” she told the audience. “It was one of the worst moments in American history, and when you think about the worst moments in American history, you know, World World II, thing that happened… you know, like the Holocaust, Chattel slavery. We need to never forget because past becomes prologue.”

Outkick host Clay Travis slammed Hostin as “the dumbest person on daily TV” for her bizarre take on the chaotic protest at the U.S. Capitol.

“I thought Kamala Harris comparing J6 to 9/11 was insane. This tops that,” Trending Politics co-owner Collin Rugg wrote on X.

Curley’s House Food Bank founder Lavern Spicer ripped Hostin by reminding her, “B**ch, 75-85 million people died in WWII. 6 Million Jews died in the holocaust. 12.8 million Africans were stolen from their homeland and sold into slavery.”

X influencer Paul A. Szypula called for ABC to “fire Hostin immediately.”

“Sunny is not bright,” Outkick host buck Sexton remarked.

Pro-Jewish organization StopAntisemitism was appalled by Hostin’s comparison, expressing outrage by saying in part, “Over 6 million Jews were massacred during the Holocaust. For an entertainment host to compare a riot to such a massive stain in history is nauseating at best.”

News analyst Kyle Becker commented, “Here is some moral clarity: You lied about this non-deadly riot for four years. The American people saw through your lies. They elected Trump anyway. The End.”

“This is kind of unhinged rhetoric is one reason why they lost. It’s American voter repellant,” X user @WesternLensman said of the Democrats.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

