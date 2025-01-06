Sunny Hostin Takes Heat for Comparing Jan. 6 to the Holocaust

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) The View co-host Sunny Hostin took heat on social media Monday for comparing Jan. 6, 2021 to the Holocaust.

Hostin hostilely recalled Condoleezza Rice coming on The View and encouraging Americans to “move on from January 6.”

“I say no. You don’t move on because January 6 was an atrocity,” she told the audience. “It was one of the worst moments in American history, and when you think about the worst moments in American history, you know, World World II, thing that happened… you know, like the Holocaust, Chattel slavery. We need to never forget because past becomes prologue.”

The View's Sunny Hostin is melting down: "You don't move on because January 6th was one of the worst moments in American history, like World War Two, the Holocaust, slavery." pic.twitter.com/zO6krRRgDB — TheBlaze (@theblaze) January 6, 2025

Outkick host Clay Travis slammed Hostin as “the dumbest person on daily TV” for her bizarre take on the chaotic protest at the U.S. Capitol.

“I thought Kamala Harris comparing J6 to 9/11 was insane. This tops that,” Trending Politics co-owner Collin Rugg wrote on X.

JUST IN: The View's Sunny Hostin compares January 6th to the Holocaust, where millions of Jews died. I thought Kamala Harris comparing J6 to 9/11 was insane. This tops that. Hostin also compared J6 to slavery during her bizarre rant. "You don't move on, because January 6th was… pic.twitter.com/6yKmVAUdhz — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 6, 2025

Curley’s House Food Bank founder Lavern Spicer ripped Hostin by reminding her, “B**ch, 75-85 million people died in WWII. 6 Million Jews died in the holocaust. 12.8 million Africans were stolen from their homeland and sold into slavery.”

X influencer Paul A. Szypula called for ABC to “fire Hostin immediately.”

Dear Sunny Hostin; How the fuck you fix your mouth to say January 6th was like World War Two, the Holocaust, and slavery? Bitch, 75-85 million people died in WWII. 6 Million Jews died in the holocaust. 12.8 million Africans were stolen from their homeland and sold into… — Lavern Spicer 🇺🇸 (@lavern_spicer) January 6, 2025

Sunny Hostin just compared January 6th to the Holocaust. No apology by her this time will undo this insult to the Jewish people. ABC needs to fire Hostin immediately. pic.twitter.com/WnMjCRoI5f — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 6, 2025

“Sunny is not bright,” Outkick host buck Sexton remarked.

Pro-Jewish organization StopAntisemitism was appalled by Hostin’s comparison, expressing outrage by saying in part, “Over 6 million Jews were massacred during the Holocaust. For an entertainment host to compare a riot to such a massive stain in history is nauseating at best.”

StopAntisemitism is sickened to hear The View host Sunny Hostin compare the January 6th insurrection to the Holocaust. Over 6 million Jews were massacred during the Holocaust. For an entertainment host to compare a riot to such a massive stain in history is nauseating at best. pic.twitter.com/oDMbz6lQg1 — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) January 6, 2025

Sunny Hostin just compared J6 to WW2, the Holocaust and slavery. This is kind of unhinged rhetoric is one reason why they lost. It's American voter repellant.pic.twitter.com/Oba4aImHSC — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 6, 2025

News analyst Kyle Becker commented, “Here is some moral clarity: You lied about this non-deadly riot for four years. The American people saw through your lies. They elected Trump anyway. The End.”

“This is kind of unhinged rhetoric is one reason why they lost. It’s American voter repellant,” X user @WesternLensman said of the Democrats.