Actor Jon Cryer Defends Child Sex Changes w/ Analogy about Being Left-Handed

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Actor Jon Cryer appeared on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast Sunday and the two got into a heated discussion about children transitioning.

Cryer claimed it is more socially acceptable for children to transition and bizarrely compared it to being “left-handed.”

“There’s a societal suppression. It’s like left-handedism,” Cryer told Maher. “Left-handed, being left-handed, was suppressed for thousands of years amongst human beings.”

He continued the analog and implied there was nothing wrong with a child sex change.

“But once it was, apparently in the thirties, scientists basically said, There’s no … left-handedness doesn’t actually do anything bad, left-handedness just shot up. People just stopped training themselves to be right-handed,” Cryer added. “This has happened societally before and that’s the closest analogy that I can think of.”

Maher disagreed and noted children shouldn’t be able to make life-altering decisions as they know very little.

“Children don’t know s**t about anything,” Maher bluntly said. “The idea that I would, as a child, would have had to have dealt with something like this.”

The Two and a Half Men actor claimed no child would choose to be transgender, which caused Maher to once again disagree.

“Some kids these days actually do want to be trans,” Maher added. “It’s cooler, Jon. It’s a thing.”

Cryer also falsely claimed during the podcast President-elect Donald Trump only won because the country “hate[s] black women and they hate trans people.”

He also said millions were spent to “demonizing trans people.”

X users were quick to slam Cryer’s unhinged rant.

“What Jon doesn’t get in the ‘left handed’ analogy is that nobody got their left hand cut off to be right handed,” one user wrote.

Others noted how invasive and difficult the process is it transition.

“Left handedness didn’t include hormones, meds, and chopping off healthy body parts,” another wrote.