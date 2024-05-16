Stormy Daniels’s Husband Says They Will ‘Flee’ U.S. If Trump Is Acquitted

(Headline USA) Porn star Stormy Daniels’s husband claimed this week that the couple would likely “flee” the U.S. if former President Donald Trump were acquitted of the charges filed by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

“If Trump is found not guilty … I don’t think it gets better for her, you know?” Blade, who is also an adult film star, told CNN on Tuesday.

“I think if it’s not guilty, we got to decide what to do,” he added. “Good chance we’ll probably vacate this country.”



During her testimony last week, Daniels admitted that she still owes Trump about $660,000 in attorneys fees from a previous judgment against her related to a failed defamation lawsuit but that she had no intention of paying it.

Trump has pleaded not guilty in the current criminal case brought by Bragg, who charged the former president with more than 30 felony counts for the alleged falsification of business records related to a payment he made to Daniels during his 2016 campaign.

Daniels’s testimony offered details of an alleged tryst with the former Manhattan real-estate mogul and reality-television star a decade before he ran for president, during the early days of his marriage to future first lady Melania Trump. However, her salacious account had little to do with the charges that Bragg is attempting to prove.



Despite the massive media attention his wife has benefited from, Blade claimed the case would not result in a net positive outcome for Daniels either way. Nonetheless, he argued it would still be better for her if Trump was convicted.

“If he is found guilty, then she’s still going to have to deal with all the hate,” Blade said.

“I don’t see it as a ‘win’ situation either way,” he continued. “We would like to get on with our lives… She wants to move past this.”

Daniels admitted during cross-examination last week that she initially hoped to make money off of Trump and that she was happy she was part of the reason Trump was indicted by Bragg.

Her legal team, however, has since tried to portray her as a victim.

For example, her attorney, Clark Brewster, claimed this week that Daniels wore a bulletproof vest to her testimony because she was “paralyzed by fear” of what “some nut might do to her.”

Brewster also claimed Daniels “cried herself to sleep” the night before taking the stand against Trump.