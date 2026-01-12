Stocks of Credit Card Companies Slump as Wall Street Overall Drifts in Mixed Trading

(Headline USA) Stocks of credit card companies are dropping Monday after President Donald Trump threatened moves that could eat into their profits. The rest of Wall Street, meanwhile, is showing only modest signs of concern after tensions ramped to a much higher degree between the White House and the Federal Reserve.

The S&P 500 erased a small loss from the morning and was inching up by 0.1% from its all-time high set on Friday, as U.S. stocks drifted through mixed trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 11 points, or less than 0.1%, as of 1:35 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was up 0.4%.

Some nervousness was still evident in the market, amid concern that the Fed may be on the path to less independence in setting interest rates to keep inflation under control. Prices for gold and other investments that tend to do well when investors are nervous rose, while the value of the U.S. dollar also dipped against other currencies.

On Wall Street, the sharpest drops hit credit card companies, as Synchrony Financial fell 8.5%, Capital One Financial sank 6.3% and American Express fell 4.2%. They weakened after Trump said he wanted to put a 10% cap on credit card interest rates for a year. Such a move could eat into profits for credit card companies.

But it was a separate move by Trump that grabbed the most attention across financial markets. Over the weekend, the Federal Reserve’s chair said the U.S. Department of Justice subpoenaed the Fed and threatened a criminal indictment over his testimony about renovations at its headquarters.

In al video statement released on Sunday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said his testimony and the renovations are “pretexts” for the threat of criminal charges, which is really “a consequence of the Federal Reserve setting interest rates based on our best assessment of what will serve the public, rather than following the preferences of the President.”

The Fed has been locked in a feud with Trump, who has loudly called for lower interest rates to make borrowing cheaper for U.S. households and companies and give the economy a kickstart. The Fed did lower its main interest rate three times last year and indicated more cuts may arrive this year, but it’s moved deliberately enough that Trump has nicknamed Powell “Too Late.”

In a brief interview with NBC News Sunday, Trump insisted he didn’t know about the investigation into Powell. When asked if the investigation is intended to pressure Powell on rates, Trump said, “No. I wouldn’t even think of doing it that way.”

The Fed has traditionally operated separately from the rest of Washington, making its decisions without having to bend to political whims. Such independence, the thinking goes, gives it the freedom to keep interest rates high when necessary to drive down high inflation, even if it slows the economy and frustrates politicians looking to please voters.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury briefly rose to 4.21%, up from 4.18% late Friday, amid concerns that a less independent Fed could lead to higher inflation over the longer term. But it later eased back to 4.17%.

The worries also hit the value of the U.S. dollar, which slipped 0.3% against the euro and 0.4% against the Swiss franc.

Financial markets could be shaking off concerns about the Fed’s independence for a couple reasons. Traders could see “a limitation to the White House’s success in getting its way,” according to Thierry Wizman, a strategist at Macquarie Group, because Congress could deny confirmation of any nominees for the Fed from the White House.

“It is now the independence and credibility of the Department of Justice that are in question,” Senator Thom Tillis, a Republican from North Carolina, said on social media. “I will oppose the confirmation of any nominee for the Fed—including the upcoming Fed Chair vacancy—until this legal matter is fully resolved.”

Trump has already criticized the Fed sharply, and he’s trying at the moment to fire Fed Gov. Lisa Cook, but the Fed’s rate-setting committee still seems to be acting independently.

Plus, this latest move could encourage Powell to stay on at the Fed as a governor until his term expires in 2028, even though his term as chair will end in May, said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management.

“With the political pressure on the Fed, he may choose to stay on as a governor out of spite,” he said. “It would deprive President Trump of the ability to stack the board with another appointee.”

On Wall Street, Abercrombie & Fitch dropped 16.3% after the retailer gave a forecasted range for profit in the final quarter of 2025 whose midpoint fell short of analysts’ expectations. Its forecast for growth in revenue also fell shy of Wall Street’s.

On the winning side of the market was Walmart, which climbed 3.2% after learning that its stock will join the widely followed Nasdaq 100 index.

Google also said Sunday that it’s expanding the shopping features in its AI chatbot by teaming up with Walmart and several other big retailers.

The price of gold rose 2.5% to $4,613.70 per ounce and was heading toward another record.

In stock markets abroad, indexes were mixed across Europe and rose Asia. Stocks jumped 1.4% in Hong Kong and 1.1% in Shanghai for two of the world’s bigger gains following reports that Chinese leaders were preparing more help for the economy.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press.