State Universities Teach Students to Blow Up Oil Pipelines

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was revealed that at least 16 public universities are promoting the book “How to Blow Up A Pipeline,” which outlines for readers how to commit eco-terrorism — making it required reading in many cases.

The book was published in 2021 by Swedish professor Andreas Malm who calls for terrorism and overthrowing capitalism, while also saying that people will be killed as a result, according to the Daily Wire.

“Demolish them, burn them, blow them up. Let the capitalists who keep investing in the fire know that their properties will be trashed,” the book said.

Even though U.S. intelligence identified the book as a “developing threat” and security risk because it “encourages pipeline sabotage and property destruction” and 23 government agencies, including the FBI, warned that the film adaptation of the book which was released in 2023, could spark terrorism, multiple state-funded universities started requiring students to read the book if they take specific courses, in many cases that are not related to the topic whatsoever.

City University of New York professor Joseph Mohorcich required students to read the book as part of his Spring 2022 course that was called Politics and Human Survival, during which Mohorcich was brainwashing students into believing that “everyone could die a terrible death” on this planet if there won’t be a radical action.

Professor of Political Science Jamie Mayerfeld required the University of Washington students who took the “Special Topics in Rights” class to read the book. In his syllabus, Mayerfeld encouraged to “blow up the pipeline” as well.

In addition to the book by the far-left Swedish professor, students at Illinois State University were also required to read a book on Marxism by Friedrich Engels, one of the founders of Marxism.

Among other universities that required their students to read the book were Ohio State University, University of California-Berkeley, Arizona State University and the University of California, San Diego.