Quantcast
Monday, February 26, 2024

State Universities Teach Students to Blow Up Oil Pipelines

'Demolish them, burn them, blow them up. Let the capitalists who keep investing in the fire know that their properties will be trashed...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Energy Europe Pipelines
Heavy machines install a pipeline near Komotini town, northern Greece. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) It was revealed that at least 16 public universities are promoting the book “How to Blow Up A Pipeline,” which outlines for readers how to commit eco-terrorism — making it required reading in many cases.

The book was published in 2021 by Swedish professor Andreas Malm who calls for terrorism and overthrowing capitalism, while also saying that people will be killed as a result, according to the Daily Wire.

“Demolish them, burn them, blow them up. Let the capitalists who keep investing in the fire know that their properties will be trashed,” the book said.

Even though U.S. intelligence identified the book as a “developing threat” and security risk because it “encourages pipeline sabotage and property destruction” and 23 government agencies, including the FBI, warned that the film adaptation of the book which was released in 2023, could spark terrorism, multiple state-funded universities started requiring students to read the book if they take specific courses, in many cases that are not related to the topic whatsoever.

City University of New York professor Joseph Mohorcich required students to read the book as part of his Spring 2022 course that was called Politics and Human Survival, during which Mohorcich was brainwashing students into believing that “everyone could die a terrible death” on this planet if there won’t be a radical action.

Professor of Political Science Jamie Mayerfeld required the University of Washington students who took the “Special Topics in Rights” class to read the book. In his syllabus, Mayerfeld encouraged to “blow up the pipeline” as well.

In addition to the book by the far-left Swedish professor, students at Illinois State University were also required to read a book on Marxism by Friedrich Engels, one of the founders of Marxism.

Among other universities that required their students to read the book were Ohio State University, University of California-Berkeley, Arizona State University and the University of California, San Diego.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Manhattan DA Seeks Gag Order on Trump ahead of Next Month’s Trial

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com