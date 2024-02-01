Staffer Who Filmed Gay Porn on Capitol Hill Won’t be Charged

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Reporter Jake Sherman, the founder of Punch Bowl News, reported Thursday that there will be no criminal charges against the men who had gay sex in a Senate hearing room.

Sherman released a statement from the Capitol Police, which said it’s closing down an investigation into the matter.

“It was determined that—despite a likely violation of congressional policy—there is currently no evidence that a crime was committed. Although the hearing room was not open to the public at the time, the congressional staffer involved had access to the room,” the Capitol Police said.

“The two people of interest were not cooperative, nor were the elements of any possible crimes met. The congressional staffer, who has since resigned from his job, exercised his Fifth Amendment right to remain silent and refused to talk to us. Our investigators are willing to review new evidence should any come to light.”

USCP says they will not charge anyone in the sex video incident in a Senate hearing room. pic.twitter.com/9ocL5zWg4k — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) February 1, 2024

The bizarre incident was first reported in December by the Daily Caller, which obtained footage of the gay sex.

“The alleged staffer can also be seen in a photo, naked on all fours, looking back at the camera on the table where Senators often sit to ask questions during a hearing. It appears to be unprotected sex,” the publication said.

Videos of the scene are included in the Daily Caller’s article. Headline USA has not reviewed them. Daring readers can do so by clicking this link. However, videos spread like wildfire on Twitter and elsewhere.

According to conservative personality Lauren Loomer, the staffer worked for Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md.

Another conservative influencer, Greg Price, reported that the staffer in question is allegedly Aidan Maese-Czeropski.

The Spectator also reported that it received photos and videos of the incident.

“One pic in particular … was taken in what certainly appears to be a conference room in the Hart Senate Office Building, where his boss’s office is located,” the publication reported.

“In the photo, the strapping young gentleman is naked but for a jock strap, on on all fours, facing away from the camera. A cartoon of the Capitol Dome tastefully covers the extremities of his rear end — best to be tasteful after all.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.