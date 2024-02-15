Chelsey Clinton Mocked for Saying She Left Church at 6 Because She Was Pro-Abortion

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of the infamous Deep State couple, claimed she left the Baptist Church when she was 6 years old because, unlike Christians, she thought that murdering unborn babies was a justifiable practice.

During Hillary’s fundraising event, Chelsea tried to defend her mother’s non-existent Christian beliefs in front of evangelical voters, talking about how she left the church and Sunday school at a very young age because her support for abortion directly contradicted Christian morality, according to the Daily Fetched.

“I find it quite insulting sometimes when people say to my mom, my dad or me… that they question our faith. I was raised in a Methodist church and I left the Baptist church before my dad did, because I didn’t know why they were talking to me about abortion when I was [6 years old] in Sunday school — that’s a true story,” she said.

After realizing that neither she nor her mother would get any sympathy from actual Christians for leaving the church because they wanted to murder unborn babies, Chelsea then stopped talking about herself and started explaining her mother’s “authentic” faith.

“My mother is very deeply a person of faith. It is deeply authentic and real for my mother, and it guides so much of her moral compass, but also her life’s work,” she said.

People on Twitter mocked Chelsey, questioning whether a little girl would even be thinking about things like abortion.

“Is this like that time Kamala Harris was a kid at a civil rights march and her mother asked her what she needed and she just looked at her and said… ‘Fweedom,'” Melissa Chen, a contributing editor for Spectator USA, said.

Others also asked the same question.

“The Clintons are all hideous and depraved liars. What prepubescent 6-year-old girl is thinking about her ‘reproductive rights’ (i.e. the manmade, unnatural, grotesquely brutal ‘right’ to murder her preborn child)?” one of the people wrote.

Another person on Twitter was able to find a photo of Chelsey singing in a church when she was a teenager.