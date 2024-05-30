Quantcast
Thursday, May 30, 2024

Embattled Soros DA Panders to Asian Community w/ ‘Chinese Name’

'There’s no bounds to her virtue signal game...'

Posted by Contributing Author
Pamela Price
Pamela Price / IMAGE: Pamela Price Cares via YouTube

(Headline USAAn embattled leftist district attorney in California attempted to smooth over her relationship with the Asian community this week by announcing her “Chinese name,” despite the fact that she is black and has no Asian heritage.

Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price, who is facing a recall election in November, has been accused by former staffers of being “condescending and disrespectful” toward Asians in the community, on top of being deliberately soft on crime.

She was set to host an event commemorating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month on Tuesday, during which she reportedly planned to unveil her “Chinese name.” But the planned event prompted immediate backlash from community members who accused Price of cultural appropriation.

“I think it’s ridiculous. It’s cultural appropriation and pandering at the highest level,” said Charles Huang, who heads the local National Asian Pacific Islanders Prosecutors Association.

“There’s no bounds to her virtue signal game,” another local added.

The backlash forced Price’s office to cancel the event at the last minute.

However, Price has been using her “Chinese name” since at least last April, when she took out a full-page ad in the World Journal, a Chinese-language newspaper.

According to translators, the characters in Price’s name translate to “government official,” “kind or good,” and “pure or virginity.”

One Cantonese speaker mocked the name itself, saying, “It’s actually pretty dumb to call herself that. The three characters together mean ‘a nice virgin bureaucrat.’”

Last year, Patti Lee, who worked as Price’s spokeswoman for about six months, accused Price of “constantly and openly” making derogatory comments about Asian Americans.

Lee also alleged Price fired her because of anti-Asian discrimination. She later sued Price for $1.5 million, alleging that she suffered emotional distress stemming from retaliation, discrimination, wrongful termination and failure to pay wages. 

Price is one of several George Soros-backed prosecutors who ascended to their positions in the 2020 election but have since faced recalls or other political fallout for their controversial philosophies.

That has included offering a plea deal to an alleged triple murderer and hiring her boyfriend to a six-figure position despite a previous  FBI investigation into her questionable hiring practices.

Although she has openly espoused the view that her position has “no impact” on crime, residence of crime-plagued Oakland beg to differ. Citizens have held several town-hall meetings to address the serious crisis, which has also forced several businesses to permanently close shop.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Biden-Appointed Judge Releases Alleged ISIS Fighter on Bond

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com