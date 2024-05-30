Boston Mayor Pledged to Support Radical Pro-Crime Agenda, Later Backpedaled

(Headline USA) Prior to being elected, Democratic Boston Mayor Michelle Wu advocated a leftist agenda that would decriminalize certain crimes, including theft, to combat alleged racial injustice.

According to Fox News, Wu submitted a questionnaire in 2021 with Progressive Massachusetts, a nonprofit that tracks and ranks how progressive elected officials in the state are, with the intention of transforming Massachusetts “into a bold laboratory for progressive state initiatives.”

In the form, Wu outlined her most leftist commitments, including abolishing the city’s gang registry and implementing a do-not-prosecute list.

The list, which had been enacted by former Suffolk County District Attorney Rachel Rollins, identified more than a dozen charges prosecutors should not pursue. Those charges included shoplifting, larceny, disorderly conduct, receiving stolen property, driving with a suspended license, breaking and entering with property damage, wanton and malicious destruction of property, threats, minor in possession of alcohol, marijuana possession, possession with intent to distribute, non-marijuana drug possession.

“Do you support the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office’s do-not-prosecute list and expanded approach to dealing with such low-level offenses? YES/ NO?” the questionnaire asked Wu.

“Yes,” Wu responded.

Wu also expressed support for defunding the police, arguing some of the Boston Police Department’s budget should be reallocated to other priorities and that law enforcement in general should be “demilitarized.”

However, Wu ultimately rejected a Democrat-led effort by the Boston City Council last year to slash the Boston Police Department’s budget.

“Our budget must be responsive to the needs of our constituents, fiscally responsible, and built on a foundation of effective delivery of City services that are central to our residents’ quality of life,” Wu said in a letter to councilmembers.

Unsurprisingly, the Left turned on Wu.

“It is unacceptable that Mayor Wu vetoed a higher $10 million [allotment] for participatory budgeting and used false criticisms to undo the council’s critical investments in Boston’s underfunded working class, BIPOC communities,” the Better Budget Alliance said in a statement.

It argued that Wu “has chosen to protect unused police funds and excessive overtime in the bloated BPD budget instead of funding real community investments.”