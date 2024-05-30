Quantcast
Thursday, May 30, 2024

Boston Mayor Pledged to Support Radical Pro-Crime Agenda, Later Backpedaled

'Our budget must be responsive to the needs of our constituents, fiscally responsible, and built on a foundation of effective delivery of City services that are central to our residents’ quality of life...'

Posted by Contributing Author
Michelle Wu
Michelle Wu / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USAPrior to being elected, Democratic Boston Mayor Michelle Wu advocated a leftist agenda that would decriminalize certain crimes, including theft, to combat alleged racial injustice.

According to Fox News, Wu submitted a questionnaire in 2021 with Progressive Massachusetts, a nonprofit that tracks and ranks how progressive elected officials in the state are, with the intention of transforming Massachusetts “into a bold laboratory for progressive state initiatives.”

In the form, Wu outlined her most leftist commitments, including abolishing the city’s gang registry and implementing a do-not-prosecute list.

The list, which had been enacted by former Suffolk County District Attorney Rachel Rollins, identified more than a dozen charges prosecutors should not pursue. Those charges included shoplifting, larceny, disorderly conduct, receiving stolen property, driving with a suspended license, breaking and entering with property damage, wanton and malicious destruction of property, threats, minor in possession of alcohol, marijuana possession, possession with intent to distribute, non-marijuana drug possession. 

“Do you support the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office’s do-not-prosecute list and expanded approach to dealing with such low-level offenses? YES/ NO?” the questionnaire asked Wu.

“Yes,” Wu responded. 

Wu also expressed support for defunding the police, arguing some of the Boston Police Department’s budget should be reallocated to other priorities and that law enforcement in general should be “demilitarized.”

However, Wu ultimately rejected a Democrat-led effort by the Boston City Council last year to slash the Boston Police Department’s budget.

“Our budget must be responsive to the needs of our constituents, fiscally responsible, and built on a foundation of effective delivery of City services that are central to our residents’ quality of life,” Wu said in a letter to councilmembers.

Unsurprisingly, the Left turned on Wu.

“It is unacceptable that Mayor Wu vetoed a higher $10 million [allotment] for participatory budgeting and used false criticisms to undo the council’s critical investments in Boston’s underfunded working class, BIPOC communities,” the Better Budget Alliance said in a statement.

It argued that Wu “has chosen to protect unused police funds and excessive overtime in the bloated BPD budget instead of funding real community investments.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Embattled Soros DA Panders to Asian Community w/ ‘Chinese Name’
Next article
Satanic Pedophile Sent to Mental Hospital, Likely Won’t Stand Trial

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com