Soros-Backed Calif. DA Faces Recall Vote after Refusing to Charge Criminals

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price faces a recall election following widespread criticism of her handling of crime and leniency towards offenders. The county’s registrar announced the official recall on Monday.

The recall election was triggered after the campaign to remove her from office gathered 74,575 valid signatures, exceeding the required 73,195, according to the Registrar of Voters (ROV) of Alameda County, California.

“The ROV examined each signature as legally required and found the number of valid signatures to be sufficient to call for a recall election. The proponents of the recall have been notified,” stated the ROV in a press release.

The county is scheduled to certify the recall vote results to the county’s board of supervisors on April 30. 123,374 signatures were submitted, with 48,617 deemed invalid.

Price assumed office in 2022 after campaigning on a left-wing criminal justice platform that included disturbing criticism of law enforcement. According to the Daily Caller, Price’s campaign received $700,000 from the George Soros-backed California Justice and Public Safety PAC.

Upon her inauguration, several prosecutors resigned in protest of her attempt to reduce a sentence in a triple murder case.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the group leading the recall effort, Alameda for Everyone, welcomed the ROV’s announcement, hailing Tuesday as a historic moment.

“The resounding support for this recall petition sends a clear message that the people of Alameda County demand accountability and ethical leadership from their elected officials,” remarked Brenda Grisham, an organizer with the recall campaign.

The organizers enlisted the services of consultants involved in successfully removing disgraced former San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin in 2022, as reported by the San Francisco Chronicle.

“We are confident that this grassroots movement will pave the way for positive change and a brighter future for all residents and businesses in Alameda County,” expressed Carl Chan, another organizer involved in the campaign.