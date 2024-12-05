Some Migrants Debate Returning Home Before Trump Enters Office

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Some migrants said they are considering returning back to their country before President-elect Donald Trump reenters the White House, according to Reuters.

The outlet interviewed a dozen illegals in Mexico who stated they would rather return home than stay in Mexico due to the violent crime in the country.

Migrant Nidia Montenegro told Reuters she is trying to get an appointment for asylum in the United States.

“I am traumatized,” the Venezuelan said. “If I don’t get the appointment, I will go back,” as Reuters added Trump has already said he plans on removing a series of government programs.

Trump’s campaign focused on restoring the border and deporting all criminal illegal aliens.

One caravan in Mexico was cut in roughly half after Trump secured the 2024 election against Vice President Kamala Harris.

“We’re gonna have to seal up those borders, and we’re gonna have to let people come into our country,” Trump said during his acceptance speech. “We want people to come back in.”

The president-elect also vowed to end birthright citizenship for children of undocumented immigrants.

Trump’s incoming border czar Tom Homan already warned Democrats who state they will not comply with fixing the illegal immigration problem.

“It is a felony to knowingly harbor or conceal an illegal immigrant from immigration authorities. Don’t test us,” Homan said.

He already sparred with Denver Mayor Mike Johnston who stated he would fight the plan to deport illegals and added he was “not afraid” of going to jail over it.

However, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday he plans on working with Homan to stop immigrant crime in the city.

“If you come into this country and this city and think you are going to harm innocent New Yorkers, and innocent migrants and asylum seekers, this is not the mayor you want to be under,” Adams said.