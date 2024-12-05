Quantcast
Thursday, December 5, 2024

Some Migrants Debate Returning Home Before Trump Enters Office

'I am traumatized. If I don't get the appointment, I will go back...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
Illegals in Eagle Pass
Migrants who crossed the Rio Grande and entered the U.S. from Mexico are lined up for processing, in Eagle Pass, Texas. / PHOTO: AP

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Some migrants said they are considering returning back to their country before President-elect Donald Trump reenters the White House, according to Reuters.

The outlet interviewed a dozen illegals in Mexico who stated they would rather return home than stay in Mexico due to the violent crime in the country.

Migrant Nidia Montenegro told Reuters she is trying to get an appointment for asylum in the United States.

“I am traumatized,” the Venezuelan said. “If I don’t get the appointment, I will go back,” as Reuters added Trump has already said he plans on removing a series of government programs.

Trump’s campaign focused on restoring the border and deporting all criminal illegal aliens.

One caravan in Mexico was cut in roughly half after Trump secured the 2024 election against Vice President Kamala Harris.

“We’re gonna have to seal up those borders, and we’re gonna have to let people come into our country,” Trump said during his acceptance speech. “We want people to come back in.”

The president-elect also vowed to end birthright citizenship for children of undocumented immigrants.

Trump’s incoming border czar Tom Homan already warned Democrats who state they will not comply with fixing the illegal immigration problem.

“It is a felony to knowingly harbor or conceal an illegal immigrant from immigration authorities. Don’t test us,” Homan said.

He already sparred with Denver Mayor Mike Johnston who stated he would fight the plan to deport illegals and added he was “not afraid” of going to jail over it.

However, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday he plans on working with Homan to stop immigrant crime in the city.

“If you come into this country and this city and think you are going to harm innocent New Yorkers, and innocent migrants and asylum seekers, this is not the mayor you want to be under,” Adams said.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Reports: Islamic Terrorist Incidents Increased under Biden
Next article
Judge Says Pardon Can’t ‘Rewrite History’ of Hunter Biden’s Crimes

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com