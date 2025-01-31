Kamala Harris Soaks Up Spotlight at Star-Studded Concert for California Fires

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Former Vice President Kamala Harris soaked up the spotlight Thursday night in the audience at the star-studded FireAid concerts raising money for California after large swathes of the state burned down.

Harris found celebrity status from a box seat at the Intuit Dome, where she received loud cheers from concert-goers in the Democrat stronghold of Los Angeles.

Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff at the FireAid benefit concert in Los Angeles tonight.pic.twitter.com/1aibQJ9K85 — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 31, 2025

She and her husband, Doug Emhoff, were caught on video at the event where performers including Billie Eilish, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dr. Dre and Katy Perry took the stage, according to Deadline.

Leftist social media users celebrated Harris’s appearance at the benefit concert, and some audience members shared on social media that the former vice president was seated close to them.

KAMALA HARRIS IS HERE😭😭😭 A COUPLE ROWS BEHIND USSSHSBSSBSB pic.twitter.com/XU6mHH3XnB — anna ♡ (@livyloostan) January 31, 2025

Kamala Harris behind us at FireAid hello KCJSJXMSJSNSJSN — nima (@badlandsvip) January 31, 2025

hey so kamala at fire aid is insane! that woman should be in the white house rn — bradee (@bradeerin) January 31, 2025

Emhoff posted a photo of himself and Harris attending the concert.

The Democrat duo smiled in front of a background of the concert’s bright blue lights, and they each had a bottle of expensive Open Water in their cup holders.

“Kamala and I are grateful to be at the FireAid concert tonight in our hometown of Los Angeles. It is a wonderful night that shows the strength and resilience of our city as we begin to recover and rebuild from the devastating wildfires,” Emhoff wrote on X.

Thank you to the artists who gathered tonight in Los Angeles for the FireAid Concert. Angelenos will continue to stand together to support those impacted by the wildfires and show gratitude for the first responders who help keep our communities safe.https://t.co/AeAfLU0IgX https://t.co/KYf7GV7eNh — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 31, 2025

Harris made her own post on top of her husband’s message, thanking the musicians who performed at the concert.

“Thank you to the artists who gathered tonight in Los Angeles for the FireAid Concert,” Harris wrote. “Angelenos will continue to stand together to support those impacted by the wildfires and show gratitude for the first responders who help keep our communities safe.”

Other FireAid performers included the following: Earth, Wind & Fire, Gracie Abrams, Jelly Roll, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, Olivia Rodrigo, Stevie Wonder, Rod Stewart, P!nk and Green Day, Deadline reported.

While pop stars Taylor Swift and Beyonce did not perform at FireAid, they both donated to California wildlife relief efforts. Both women endorsed Harris during her celebrity-reliant campaign, but neither opted to put on a concert to generate support for failed presidential candidate.

