Quantcast
Friday, January 31, 2025

Ex-Federal Reserve Adviser Charged w/ Stealing Trade Secrets for China

'This defendant leveraged his position within the Federal Reserve to pass sensitive financial information to the Chinese government, a designated foreign adversary...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Federal Reserve
The seal of the Board of Governors of the United States Federal Reserve System is displayed in the ground at the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington. / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Justice Department announced Friday that a former senior adviser for the Federal Reserve Board of Governors has been indicted for allegedly conspiring to steal trade secrets for the People’s Republic of China.

The ex-Fed official, John Harold Rogers, 63, of Vienna, Virginia, was arrested on Friday, the same day the indictment was unsealed. According to the Justice Department, Rogers a U.S. citizen with a Ph.D. in economics, worked as a senior adviser in the Federal Reserve’s Division of International Finance from 2010 until 2021—giving him access to confidential financial information.

The DOJ alleged that Rogers shared that information with Chinese intelligence agents. Specifically, Rogers gave them info that could allow China to manipulate the U.S. market, in a manner similar to insider trading, according to the DOJ.

“Rogers allegedly exploited his employment with the FRB by soliciting trade-secret information regarding proprietary economic data sets, deliberations about tariffs targeting China, briefing books for designated governors, and sensitive information about Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) deliberations and forthcoming announcements,” the DOJ said in a press release.

“He passed that information electronically to his personal email account, in violation of FRB policy, or printed it prior to traveling to China, in preparation for meetings with his co-conspirators.”

Rogers was paid about $450,000 as a part-time professor at a Chinese university, the DOJ added.

Rogers was interviewed in 2020 by the Office of the Inspector General for the Federal Reserve Board about his dealings with China. During that interview, he allegedly lied bout his accessing and passage of sensitive information and his associations with his co-conspirators.

Rogers is Rogers was charged with conspiracy to commit economic espionage and with making false statements. He faces a maximum statutory penalty of 15 years in prison, and a maximum fine of $5 million. He also faces five years for making false statements to the Federal Reserve Board Office of Inspector General.

U.S. Attorney Edward R. Martin, Jr., said the case against Rogers should send a stark warning to any government official thinking about doing business with the enemy.

“President Trump tasks us with protecting our fellow Americans from all enemies, foreign and domestic. As alleged in the indictment, this defendant leveraged his position within the Federal Reserve to pass sensitive financial information to the Chinese government, a designated foreign adversary,” Martin said. “Let this indictment serve as a warning to all who seek to betray or exploit the United States: law enforcement will find you and hold you accountable.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Former ‘Meet the Press’ Moderator Chuck Todd Exits NBC News after Nearly Two Decades
Next article
Singer Pink Shouts Out ‘Every Other Gender that Absolutely Exists’ While at a Benefit for the Calif. Fires

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com