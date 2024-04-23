Quantcast
Monday, April 22, 2024

Sick: Biden Praises AOC Following Her Defense of Anti-Semitic Demonstrations

'I learned long time ago to listen to that lady, to listen to that lady...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
President Joe Biden, left, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. are pictured after Biden spoke at Prince William Forest Park on Earth Day, Monday, April 22, 2024, in Triangle, Va. Biden announced $7 billion in federal grants to provide residential solar projects serving low- and middle-income communities and expanding his American Climate Corps green jobs training program. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) President Joe Biden expressed his admiration for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., shortly after she defended the protests at Columbia University, which have been criticized for anti-Semitic and violent sentiments. 

During an Earth Day event in Virginia, Biden disturbingly emphasized the importance of listening to Ocasio-Cortez, as seen in a video posted by journalist Greg Price.

Biden specifically claimed, “Representative Ocasio-Cortez of New York. I learned long time ago to listen to that lady, to listen to that lady. We’re going to talk more about another part of the world too real quickly.”

Biden’s positive comments about Ocasio-Cortez came after her apparent support for the protests at Columbia University, despite widespread condemnation of the anti-Semitic elements within them. 

Praising youth activism, Ocasio-Cortez remarked, “It is especially important that we remember the power of young people shaping this country today of all days, as we once again witness the leadership of those peaceful student-led protests on campus, like Columbia, Yale, Berkeley and many others.” 

While it isn’t immediately clear which specific protests the lawmaker was referencing, Columbia University is currently embroiled in controversy over protests against what some students perceive as U.S. support for Israel. 

The Jewish state is currently engaged in war with Hamas, a designated foreign terrorist organization, responsible for the Oct. 7 terrorist attack, the deadliest day for Jewish individuals since the Holocaust. 

Although Ocasio-Cortez depicts the protests at Columbia as peaceful, recent arrests by the NYPD and additional chilling footage suggest otherwise. 

Over 100 students have been arrested for refusing to comply with law enforcement demands to vacate Columbia University premises. 

The White House itself has condemned the anti-Semitic chants captured in viral videos from the protests, including praise for the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas and the perpetrators of the Oct. 7 terrorist attack.

Approximately 1,200 people were tragically killed by Hamas terrorists on that day. Reports indicate that tactics such as mass rape, beheadings, and burning civilians alive were employed by Hamas during the attack. 

