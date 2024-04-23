N.Y. Home Depot Hires Guards, Dogs to Protect Parking Lot from Illegals

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A New York Home Depot hired guards and deployed a guard dog to protect shoppers from aggressive illegal aliens and thieves flooding their parking lots.

It was reported by the New York Post that two men wearing MSA Security caps and bulletproof vests with a German shepherd in tow patrolled the Home Depot in New Rochelle, N.Y., on Apr. 16, 2024.

“It’s more about omnipresence. It’s not like we let them go bite anyone or anything,” one guard said.

The guard also said the company was hired a few weeks ago to prevent rampant crime.

“It’s not just because of [illegals], but because of a myriad of other things too, like people breaking into cars, that kind of stuff,” he said.

Among the problems that Americans who come to the store face are the illegals who try to aggressively sell them phony Apple Airpods or solicit tips for lifting items from shopping carts into cars, even if they were not asked to do so.

“You come out and [if] you’re a woman by yourself, they literally leech onto your wagon, and you’re like, ‘No, I don’t need any help.’ And when they’re following you to your car, it’s unnerving,” one worker said.

The store’s female supervisor told the news source that one of the illegals was washing his private parts with a water bottle in the lot. Additionally, several women called customer service to complain that illegals stole their purses or phones.

“I came to work one day and there had to be 100 guys out here. And I’m like, ‘Oh, my [Gosh]!’” the female worker said.

A regular customer at the store, who asked to be identified only as Cheryl, said she and her husband had a frightening encounter last month, with an illegal following them and touching the things they bought at the store. He left them alone only after Cheryl held up her pepper spray.

Other Home Depot customers also complained about the illegals, according to LaurieAnn Masciocco, who works in the store’s customer service department.

“It’s come to the point where they’re invading personal space, touching people’s belongings, just harassing. I get it, you’re trying to make a buck. But when it becomes aggressive and harassing, there’s a major issue,” she said.