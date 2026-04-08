Ships Will Pass Through Strait of Hormuz, Hegseth Says

(Andrew Rice, The Center Square) Commercial ships will pass through the Strait of Hormuz during the ceasefire between the United States and Iran, War Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday.

Hegseth spoke alongside Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, after the United States and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire of hostilities. President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire would suspend U.S. bombing in Iran while the countries negotiate a deal.

The ceasefire announcement came after the Pakistani government submitted a two-week proposal that required Iran agreed to the “immediate and safe opening” of the Strait of Hormuz.

Hegseth said the United States eliminated Iran’s comprehensive air defense system, the defense industrial base and the majority of Iran’s Navy. He praised Trump for sparing power plant and bridge targets in Iran.

“President Trump had the power to cripple Iran’s entire economy in minutes, but he chose mercy,” Hegseth said. “He spared those targets because Iran accepted the ceasefire under overwhelming pressure.”

He said the new Iranian regime willingly agreed to the ceasefire because of the United States’ display of military power in the region.

Hegseth said the U.S. military will continue to be around Iran to ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz during the ceasefire.

“We’ll stay put, stay vigilant,” Hegseth said. “Our troops are prepared to defend, prepared to go on offense, prepared to restart at a moment’s notice with whatever target package would be needed in order to comply.”

“Iran’s letting ships go through,” Hegseth said. “That will be happening, they will be sailing. We’ve done an incredible job militarily inside the Strait of Hormuz.”

Hegseth called on other countries to ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz as Iran allows it to open up during the ceasefire.

“It’s time for the rest of the world to step up and ensure that that stays open, after President Trump and the War Department brought Iran to the place where they’re voluntarily opening it right now,” Hegseth said.

“The Strait is open,” he continued. “Our military is watching, sure their military is watching. But commerce will flow, and that’s what you saw the markets react to.”