Thursday, June 12, 2025

Sen. Padilla Tries to Ambush Noem, Gets Taken Down by Feds

'I wish he would’ve acted that way in the beginning rather than creating a scene...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Alex Padilla
Alex Padilla / IMAGE: CNN via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., emulated anti-ICE rioters in Los Angeles when he apparently tried, and failed, to heckle Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem at a Friday press conference. 

Federal law enforcement agents quickly thwarted Padilla’s attempt to disrupt the government event. Viral videos captured Padilla’s voice interrupting Noem’s remarks and later advancing toward her without identifying himself.  

“Hands up! Hands up!” officers told Padilla.  

“I’m Senator Alex Padilla. I have a question for the secretary…” the senator replied, as officers forced him out. 

Another clip showed Padilla resisting detention and pushing agents as they attempted to handcuff him. He was ultimately shoved to the ground.

It is unclear why Padilla did not identify himself before attempting to approach Noem, a cabinet official who is guarded around the clock by the Federal Protective Service. 

Noem told Fox News she later spoke with Padilla for several minutes and even exchanged numbers. 

“We probably disagree on 90% of the topics but we agreed to exchanged [sic] phone numbers and we will continue to talk—that is the way it should be in this country,” Noem said. “I wish he would’ve acted that way in the beginning rather than creating a scene.” 

Padilla and other Democrats then took advantage of the incident to launch what appeared to be an orchestrated media campaign. 

Outside, a tearful Padilla quickly cast himself as a victim. 

“If this is how the administration responds to a senator to a question… you could only imagine what they’re doing to farmers… to day laborers out in the Los Angeles communities and throughout California,” the senator said.  

Though Padilla was not arrested, he could still face consequences. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., urged the Senate to censure him, citing his actions as “wildly inappropriate.” 

“You don’t charge a sitting cabinet secretary,” Johnson said. “A sitting member of Congress should not act like that…that behavior at a minimum, it rises to the level of a censure.” 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Israel Starts Bombing Iran, IRGC Chief Reported Killed
Next article
GOP Lawmaker Allegedly Used ‘joebidennnn69’ Account to Send Child Sex Material

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com