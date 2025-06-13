Sen. Padilla Tries to Ambush Noem, Gets Taken Down by Feds

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., emulated anti-ICE rioters in Los Angeles when he apparently tried, and failed, to heckle Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem at a Friday press conference.

Federal law enforcement agents quickly thwarted Padilla’s attempt to disrupt the government event. Viral videos captured Padilla’s voice interrupting Noem’s remarks and later advancing toward her without identifying himself.

“Hands up! Hands up!” officers told Padilla.

“I’m Senator Alex Padilla. I have a question for the secretary…” the senator replied, as officers forced him out.

Another clip showed Padilla resisting detention and pushing agents as they attempted to handcuff him. He was ultimately shoved to the ground.

Democratic US Senator Alex Padilla was shoved out of a room, forced to the ground and handcuffed by security after attempting to ask a question at a press conference held by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem https://t.co/rfmAk49qgp pic.twitter.com/172lkos90C — Reuters (@Reuters) June 12, 2025

It is unclear why Padilla did not identify himself before attempting to approach Noem, a cabinet official who is guarded around the clock by the Federal Protective Service.

Noem told Fox News she later spoke with Padilla for several minutes and even exchanged numbers.

After he interrupted our press conference with law enforcement, I met with Senator Padilla for 15 minutes. We probably disagree on 90% of the topics but we agreed to exchanged phone numbers and we will continue to talk—that is the way it should be in this country. I wish he… pic.twitter.com/WdDs26jyCY — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) June 12, 2025

“We probably disagree on 90% of the topics but we agreed to exchanged [sic] phone numbers and we will continue to talk—that is the way it should be in this country,” Noem said. “I wish he would’ve acted that way in the beginning rather than creating a scene.”

Padilla and other Democrats then took advantage of the incident to launch what appeared to be an orchestrated media campaign.

Outside, a tearful Padilla quickly cast himself as a victim.

“If this is how the administration responds to a senator to a question… you could only imagine what they’re doing to farmers… to day laborers out in the Los Angeles communities and throughout California,” the senator said.

NEW: California Senator Alex Padilla gets choked up and practically starts crying after being arrested for his stunt at DHS Secretary Kristi Noem's press conference. Padilla says he stumbled upon Noem's press conference and simply "wanted to ask a question." The theatre here is… pic.twitter.com/rZGNC2nXOD — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 12, 2025

Though Padilla was not arrested, he could still face consequences. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., urged the Senate to censure him, citing his actions as “wildly inappropriate.”

“You don’t charge a sitting cabinet secretary,” Johnson said. “A sitting member of Congress should not act like that…that behavior at a minimum, it rises to the level of a censure.”