Ex-Daily Wire Host Makes Comeback after CEO Throws Shade

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Former Daily Wire host Brett Cooper marked the beginning of her online comeback Monday after CEO Jeremy Boreing threw shade at his ex-employee.

Cooper announced her departure as host of The Comments Section on Dec. 10, 2024, only to be abruptly replaced by her former producer, friend and bridesmaid, Reagan Conrad.

Rumors of Cooper’s exit started before she released her video revealing what she claimed was her own decision, and many fans suggested she was forced out.

Boreing addressed Cooper’s exit during a live question-and-answer session for all-access subscribers on the Daily Wire app. He pushed back against rumors that Conrad received acting lessons to mimic Cooper’s behavior, calling the claim “absolutely absurd and deeply offensive.”

Extremely upsetting and distressing that @imbrettcooper can't be bothered to defend @ReaganConrad , especially since Brett recommended her as a replacement for the host of @CommentsSection to @JeremyDBoreing !! I only hope Brett eventually releases a statement of some kind to… pic.twitter.com/pcZ3HQUfT2 — America First 🇻🇦 🇺🇸 🇮🇱😺 (@magaman28) January 22, 2025

“I’ve never asked her to do anything to be more like Brett,” the Daily Wire CEO said before descending into a passive aggressive comment about dancing and singing lessons given to Cooper. “It’s actually ironic because I did send Brett to various kinds of lessons as a performer.”

After abandoning The Comments Section, which she built since March 2022 to strong base of 4 million subscribers, Cooper launched her own YouTube channel.

It has since accumulated more than 660,000 subscribers.

She posted her first independent video on Monday, a trailer for The Brett Cooper Show.

The video started with a montage of Internet personalities speculating about Cooper’s whereabouts before cinematic footage shows the popular 23-year-old host prepare to step back behind the microphone.

“I’m ready,” Cooper said. These were her only words spoken in the trailer of her new show, which is set to release its first episode on Thursday.

“We’re so back,” Cooper wrote on X with a link to the video. Her fans expressed their excitement in the comments and congratulated the Gen Z commentator.

Cooper appears to be following in the footsteps of friend and fellow ex-Daily Wire host Candace Owens, who launched her own YouTube channel podcast after parting ways with the company March 2024.

Owens promoted Cooper’s new series on her own X account and called the trailer’s cinematography “really beautiful.” She said she was “excited for Thursday.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.