Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Secret Service Suspends Agents Caught in Obama-Tied Brawl

'The individuals involved were suspended from duty and this matter is the subject of an internal investigation...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
U.S. Secret Service
A Secret Service agent stands watch. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The Secret Service suspended two female agents caught on camera throwing hands outside the D.C. residence of former President Barack Obama, a spokesperson confirmed.

The agency told the New York Post that it was aware of an on-duty “altercation” on May 21 at approximately 2:30 a.m.

“The individuals involved were suspended from duty and this matter is the subject of an internal investigation,” the spokesperson added. “The Secret Service has a very strict code of conduct for all employees and any behavior that violates that code is unacceptable.” 

The spokesperson refused to provide further information, given the personnel matter.

The fight came to light on May 27 after RealClearPolitics reporter Susan Crabtree released audio of one agent demanding, “I need a supervisor out here… immediately before I whoop this girl’s ass.”

According to Crabtree, the fight erupted when one agent grew angry that her partner was late to relieve her from duty.

The brawl follows mounting criticism of the Secret Service’s push for diversity, equity and inclusion under the leadership of the Biden administration.

Former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned after the near-assassination attempt against President Trump on July 13, 2024, amid questions over agent preparedness.

Critics say the video of the attack showed female agents appearing confused and unprepared as the attempt unfolded.

Critics have launched a Change.org petition calling on new Director Sean Curran, who shielded Trump during that attack, to purge the agency of nepotism, lax standards and DEI policies.

“Government-wide DEI policies being pushed by Agency heads to further the Obama and Biden administrations’ radical agenda are to blame for the lowered standards at Secret Service and the tragic events of J13,” one of the petitioners commented.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Visits Israel, Meets With Netanyahu and Ben Gvir
Next article
James O’Keefe Fights to Reclaim Project Veritas Amid New Allegations

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com