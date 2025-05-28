Secret Service Suspends Agents Caught in Obama-Tied Brawl

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The Secret Service suspended two female agents caught on camera throwing hands outside the D.C. residence of former President Barack Obama, a spokesperson confirmed.

The agency told the New York Post that it was aware of an on-duty “altercation” on May 21 at approximately 2:30 a.m.

“The individuals involved were suspended from duty and this matter is the subject of an internal investigation,” the spokesperson added. “The Secret Service has a very strict code of conduct for all employees and any behavior that violates that code is unacceptable.”

The spokesperson refused to provide further information, given the personnel matter.

The fight came to light on May 27 after RealClearPolitics reporter Susan Crabtree released audio of one agent demanding, “I need a supervisor out here… immediately before I whoop this girl’s ass.”

🚨🚨#BREAKING AND EXCLUSIVE: @RCPolitics has obtained video of the fight between two women Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers outside former President Obama's residence last week after one officer called a supervisor to come before "I whoop this girl's ass." The… https://t.co/6BQyQdEcBs pic.twitter.com/9ouSfHh4sN — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) May 27, 2025

According to Crabtree, the fight erupted when one agent grew angry that her partner was late to relieve her from duty.

The brawl follows mounting criticism of the Secret Service’s push for diversity, equity and inclusion under the leadership of the Biden administration.

Former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned after the near-assassination attempt against President Trump on July 13, 2024, amid questions over agent preparedness.

Critics say the video of the attack showed female agents appearing confused and unprepared as the attempt unfolded.

Critics have launched a Change.org petition calling on new Director Sean Curran, who shielded Trump during that attack, to purge the agency of nepotism, lax standards and DEI policies.

“Government-wide DEI policies being pushed by Agency heads to further the Obama and Biden administrations’ radical agenda are to blame for the lowered standards at Secret Service and the tragic events of J13,” one of the petitioners commented.